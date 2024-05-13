Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Playoffs, soccer, and more

You can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets when you join Fanatics and place wagers this week.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets at Fanatics, no promo code needed

The biggest soccer match of the day is in the Premier League, where Aston Villa can secure Champions League football with an upset victory. The NBA Playoffs are also on, with two games from the conference semifinals series.

Fanatics promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics welcome promo is available if you’re in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

You can follow our simple guide to find out how to get set up:

Get the app

Fanatics offers its players a sports betting app rather than a desktop site to play on. This means the first step is downloading and installing the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. You can also click here, or go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register for an account

You don’t need to use any kind of Fanatics promo code to claim this offer. All you have to do is sign up and create an account.

You can do this by tapping the designated button when you launch the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Fill in your details, and finish things up by validating it through an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to place a $100 cash bet for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 bonus.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will be matched to your qualifying bet. For example, if your bet is $50 one day, you’ll get $50, but if you bet $30 the next, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day in order for the best match to be activated. If you don’t opt in, Fanatics will not match your bet.

If you miss a day throughout the ten-day period, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only your first bet of the day will go towards the bonus amount, and any subsequent wagers will not count.

For any bet to count towards the offer, it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means that bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but one at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

The final bonus bet amount you get is non-withdrawable. You will need to use it, with any winnings that you get by using your bonus funds then paid out as cash.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, making it quick and safe to withdraw your winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The action on Monday starts with soccer from the Premier League, where Aston Villa are +320 against -145 favorites, Liverpool.

Villa may be underdogs, but they are in a good position to pull off an upset. The Villans are playing at home, and will kick off knowing that a win will be enough to guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have nothing left to play for, and may struggle to match Villa’s intensity.

The NBA Playoffs then headline Monday night, with two more games from the conference semifinals series.

The Boston Celtics are -8 point picks over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game. A win here would move the Celtics to 3-1, and give them a chance to win the series at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The late game has the Dallas Mavericks as -2 point favorites on home court over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs have a 2-1 series lead, and a win in Game 4 would put them in control of the series as it moves back to Oklahoma City.

Click here for Fanatics, where you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if you register and bet $100 a day for ten consecutive days.

