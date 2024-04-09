Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on huge Champions League and NBA action

Fanatics are offering new players in North Carolina up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on all the top sporting lineup.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

The best action today is from the Champions League, where the first legs of the quarter finals are taking place. There is also a full slate of NBA games, including the top two teams in the East facing off.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

It’s easy to sign up to Fanatics and start earning up to $1000 in bonus bets. All you need to do is follow our simple guide:

Get the app

Fanatics has a dedicated app rather than a desktop site for players to use. This means the first step is to download the Fanatics Sportsbook App.

You can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on which service your mobile device uses. Alternatively, you can find the app by clicking here or going to the Fanatics website and scanning the QR code.

Register an account

You don’t need a special Fanatics North Carolina promo code to claim the bonus bets offer. All you need to do is set up an account.

You can do this by clicking on the designated button when you open the app and filling in all the necessary details. To finish creating your account, simply validate it via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

To get the full amount of $1000 in bonus bets you will need to bet $100 each day for 10 consecutive days.

If you bet less than $100 on one of the days then the bonus amount will match the bet. For example, if you bet $50 then you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 you’ll get $30, and so on.

For any bet to count towards the offer it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means a bet on a market of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but one on a market at -210 would not.

Get your winnings

When the bonus bets are credited to your account they are non-withdrawable. You first need to place them, with all winnings from using your bonus bets then paid out in cash.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, which means that once you have your winnings you can quickly and easily transfer them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The first of the Champions League quarter final first legs sees Arsenal host Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are having a great season, and are currently leading the Premier League. Bayern Munich are the opposite, and find themselves a distant second in the Bundesliga.

This domestic form is a big reason why Arsenal are strong -140 favorites. Bayern, however, still have England captain Harry Kane leading their attack, and the Gunners will need to be wary.

The other game sees defending champions Manchester City travel to take on Real Madrid. There is no clear favorite for this game, with City priced at +150 and Real at +175, and both teams will need to rely on their star players to give them an edge.

Later, the biggest NBA game sees the Bucks host the Celtics.

The Bucks have clinched a playoff spot, however have since gone on a cold streak that has closed the gap to the teams behind them.

Home court advantage makes the Bucks -1 point favorites, however to break their 4 game losing streak they’ll need to overcome a Boston team that clinched the conference long ago.

Click here to visit Fanatics, where new players can get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on all of today’s great NBA and Champions League action.

