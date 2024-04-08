Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on the March Madness championship game and more

Monday is the final day of March Madness, and Fanatics are offering new players up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on the championship game and more.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

Pre-tournament favorites UConn are seeking their sixth college basketball national title tonight, while opponents Purdue try to win their first. There is also NHL action as the Western Conference playoff scene heats up.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics bonus is available to new players in North Carolina, and you can sign up by following these easy steps:

Get the app

Fanatics has a dedicated app for its players to use rather than a traditional desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find the Fanatic Sportsbook app on either the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code to be taken to the download location.

Register an account

You don’t need a Fanatics North Carolina promo code to unlock this huge bonus bets offer. All you need to do is create and set up an account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and providing all the necessary details. You can then finish things up by validating your new account via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

To earn the full $1000 bonus bet offer you will need to wager $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on a day then your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day then you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 you’ll get $30, and so on.

For any bet to be valid towards the offer it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means a bet on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, but a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

The bonus bets cannot immediately be withdrawn, as you need to wager them first. All winnings earned from using your bonus bets are then paid out in cash that can be withdrawn.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, meaning that when you have winnings it is quick, easy, and secure to withdraw them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The March Madness championship game is here, with pre-tournament favorites UConn taking on Purdue.

The Huskies are -6.5 point favorites for the game, and -275 on the moneyline to be the team to cut the net. If they do, UConn will win their sixth national title and complete their first ever repeat.

Purdue are not total outsiders at +6.5 points, though, and are still competitively priced at +220 to win the title themselves. If they do, it will be a landmark moment for a program whose sole other championship game appearance was a loss in 1969.

The game is predicted to be high scoring too, with an under/over line of 145.5 points, despite Purdue’s low scoring Final Four victory.

Elsewhere, in the NHL, the Canucks host the Golden Knights. Vancouver have already clinched a playoff spot and so are playing for seeding, while Vegas need to keep winning to either leapfrog the LA Kings or score enough points for a wild card.

Click here to visit Fanatics, where new players in North Carolina can get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on the March Madness championship game and all of the other top sports action.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus