Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets for any sport

Bet $100 a day for ten consecutive days to unlock $1000 in bonus bets.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

There are five Premier League games, including a huge London derby at the top of the table, and a full NBA schedule with serious playoff implications.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics new player bonus for North Carolina is quick and easy to get by following these simple steps:

Get the app

Fanatics have a dedicated app for players to use rather than a desktop site. This means you need to start by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

This can easily be found and installed from both the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can visit the Fanatics website and scan the QR code to be taken directly to the download location.

Register an account

You don’t need a special promo code to unlock the new player offer for Fanatics in North Carolina. All you need to do is create and set up an account.

You can do this easily by tapping the designated button when you open up the Fanatics Sportsbook app and providing the necessary information. You can then finish up by validating your account via an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

To earn the full $1000 of bonus bets you will need to bet $100 a day for ten days.

If you bet less than $100 on a day then your bonus amount will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day then you’ll get $50 added towards your bonus bet total. If you bet $30 then you’ll get $30, and so on.

For all bets to qualify they will need to be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. For example, bets on markets at -150 or +110 would qualify, but a bet on a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You will not be able to immediately withdraw your bonus bet amount. Instead, you will need to wager it first. All of your winnings from bets placed using the bonus amount are paid out in cash, though, and can be withdrawn.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, making it quick and easy to withdraw your winnings when you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The biggest game from the Premier League is the London derby between West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams are in tight battles for European football next season, Spurs in the Champions League and West Ham the Europa League, and neither can afford to lose.

Spurs are +105 favorites for the game, and know converting that status into a result will put them on the same points as 4th placed Aston Villa.

Elsewhere in the league, the other games are Newcastle vs Everton, Forest vs Fulham, Burnley vs Wolves, and Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace.

There are two huge national TV games from the NBA too, with the Thunder facing the 76ers and later the Mavericks taking on the Warriors.

The 76ers are 8th in the East and Thunder 5th in the West, and neither team can afford a loss to weaken their playoff positioning at this key stage of the season.

In the second game, the Warriors need a win to hold onto 10th place. However, the Mavs also know that losses now could drop them into a Play-In Tournament spot.

This fantastic selection of sport is perfect for the Fanatics new player bonus, where betting $100 for ten consecutive days will unlock a huge $1000 in bonus bets.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus