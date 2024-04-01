Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets for any sport

Fanatics are giving new players $1000 in bonus bets for wagering $100 a day for ten days, and there's plenty of top sporting action to choose from.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to get $1000 in bonus bets - no promo code required

Atlético Madrid are chasing a Champions League spot in La Liga, while the NBA and NHL both have games with huge playoff ramifications.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

It’s quick and easy to set up a new player account on Fanatics. Just follow these simple steps to claim and use the huge bonus bet offer worth up to $1000:

Get the app

The Fanatics Sportsbook has a dedicated app rather than a desktop site for players to use. This means the first step is to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can download and install it safely and easily from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can go to the Fanatics website and scan the QR code to be taken to the download location.

Register an account

There is no special promo code for Fanatics in North Carolina. All you need to do to get the offer is create an account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the app and providing all the necessary information. You can then finalize your registration by validating it through an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

To earn the full amount of $1000 in bonus bets then you’ll need to bet $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on a day then your bonus amount for the day will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 then you’ll get $30, and so on.

For any bet to be valid towards the offer it must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200. This means that a bet on a market of -150 or +110 would qualify, but a market of -210 would not

Get your winnings

The bonus is first paid out in bonus bets, which are non-withdrawable. You will first need to wager them, with any winnings you earn then paid out in cash.

Once you have your earnings from the bonus bets there are numerous payment methods available which will let you quickly and securely transfer your winnings.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

Atlético Madrid face Villarreal in La Liga on Monday, knowing that a win would be enough to move them up to 4th place and a Champions League spot. However, Los Colchoneros have lost their last two league games and are only narrow +120 favorites.

The biggest game of the day is in the NHL, where the Florida Panthers travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers have dropped to second in the Atlantic Division, behind the Bruins, and must win to stay in the fight.

However, the Maple Leafs are currently in third place and know that a victory would see them close to within five points of the Panthers.

This is anticipated to be a close and highly competitive game, with the Panthers narrow -120 favorites and the Maple Leafs priced at an even +100.

Meanwhile, the NBA is having a preview of the Play-In Tournament when the Hawks take on the Bulls. This is likely to be the 9th vs 10th seed game, and a victory here would give a huge psychological edge.

Fanatics are offering new players $1000 in bonus bets if they wager $100 a day for ten consecutive days, and the great lineup of action today certainly gives plenty of choice.

