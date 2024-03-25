Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets or bet $20 and get $200 FanCash

There are no March Madness games until Thursday, however there is still plenty of action to use this choice of Fanatics promos on:

Monday is a huge day of action in the NBA and NHL as teams desperately try to secure their playoff spots - get your bonus bets today and bet on any sport this week.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Both of the bonus bet offers are available to new Fanatics players, and you can sign up by following these easy steps:

Get the app

The first thing to do is to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Unfortunately, Fanatics doesn’t yet offer a desktop site and so you’ll need to use the official app on a mobile device.

The app is easy to find and download from both the App Store and Google Play Store. Simply search for Fanatics Sportsbook. Alternatively, scan the QR code on the Fanatics site to be taken to the download location.

Register an account

There is no need to use a bonus code in order to qualify for the bonus bets offer on Fanatics. All you need to do is open a new account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the app, and by then providing all the necessary information. To finish opening your new account, simply complete the email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

If you decide to pick the bonus bets offer of up to $1000, all you need to do is to bet $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, then your bonus amount will match your bets. For example, if you bet $50 on day one then you’d earn $50 of bonus bets. If you bet $30 on day two, you’d get $30, and so on.

If you opt for the bet $20 to get $200 FanCash offer, you just need to bet $20 and the bonus bet balance will be credited to your account.

For both offers, your bet must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 to qualify. This means that bets of -150 or +110, for example, would qualify, but -210 would not.

Get your winnings

The bonus funds themselves are not withdrawable, and need to be wagered. You are paid out all winnings using your bonus bets as cash, which you are able to withdraw.

There are numerous payment methods available, making it quick and easy to transfer the winnings from using your bonus bets.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The biggest game of the day is the East vs West NBA match-up between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are in the hunt for the key 6th seed in their respective divisions.

Finishing 6th gives an automatic playoff berth, meaning teams can skip the volatile Play-In Tournament. Currently, the 76ers are 8th in the East while the Kings are sitting in 7th in the West.

It looks to be a hard game for the 76ers, though, who open as +9 point underdogs.

There is also competition in the NHL’s Pacific Division, with the LA Kings and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings are currently sat in third and the last playoff spot that skips the Wildcard round, with the Golden Knights just two points back.

The Kings are taking on the division leading Canucks, hoping to make progress towards the top of the division. However, they’ll need to do so as +1.5 goal underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are taking on the Central Division’s 5th placed St Louis Blues. Vegas will be hoping that the Kings slip up, and that they can use their -1.5 goal status to pick up a win.

