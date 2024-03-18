Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets or bet $20 and get $200 FanCash

Pick one of two great Fanatics promos ahead of today’s sports action:

You can claim your Fanatics North Carolina promo and bet on a stacked schedule of NBA games tonight and we’re only a day away from the start of March Madness.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

New Fanatics customers can claim their bonus by following these steps:

1. Get the app

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app free from Google Play or the App Store. There is no desktop version.

2. Register your account

Register and choose your bonus. No Fanatics North Carolina promo code is needed.

3. Make qualifying bet(s)

If you want the $1000 bonus, bet $100 each day for 10 straight days. If you bet $50 on day one, you’ll get $50 bonus, if you bet $30 on day two, you’ll get $30 bonus and so on.

If you want the bet $20, get $200 FanCash offer, you need to wager $20 on sports to be credited with your FanCash.

Your bet must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 (eg. -150 or +110 qualify, but -210 doesn't). You can't claim both promos.

4. Get your winnings

Your bonus amount is non-withdrawable. You can withdraw winnings from your bonus bets.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on this week?

There’s a ton of sporting action to look forward to this week and you can use your Fanatics North Carolina promo across it all.

There’s international soccer action later this week as team’s prepare for Copa America and Euro 2024, including a glamor friendly between Brazil and England in London on Saturday.

The NBA continues tonight with a packed schedule including 76ers v Heat and tomorrow sees the start of March Madness, with the first four run across Tuesday and Wednesday.

More info on the Fanatics NC bonus