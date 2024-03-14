Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets or bet $20 and get $200 FanCash to use on the ACC quarter-final games

UNC, Duke and Wake Forest all play today in an action-packed schedule of ACC quarter-finals.

You can bet on any of the games thanks to a choice of promo offers from Fanatics: Bet $100 for 10 straight days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets OR bet $20 and get $200 FanCash.

You can also bet on any other sport that catches your eye. Read on for all the details.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Once you've chosen you fav offer, here are the steps to sign up and get it:

1.Get the app

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app free from the App Store or Google Play. No desktop version is available at this time.

2. Register your account

Register your details and follow the steps in the app. You don’t need a promo code to get the offer

3. Make a first qualifying bet

If you’re looking for the $1000 bonus, you’ll need to bet $100 each day for 10 straight days. If you bet $50 on day one, you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 on day two, you’ll get $30 and so on.

For the bet $20, get $200 FanCash offer, you need to wager $20 on sports and you are credited with your FanCash.

For both offers your bet must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 (eg. -150 or +110 qualify, but -210 doesn't).

4. Get your winnings

Your bonus amount is non-withdrawable. You can only withdraw winnings gained from your bonus bets and you can only claim one offer.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The AAC quarter-finals will provide the main talking points today.

Number one seeds UNC will look to live up to the hype when they take on Florida State.

Duke face NC State and Wake Forest play Pitt in what promises to be a delicately poised match up.

If you’re looking for a soccer fix, there’s Europa League action from Europe including Rangers v Benfica, Slavia Prague v AC Milan and Liverpool v Sparta Prague.

Elsewhere, today marks the start of golf’s Players Championship with Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy all in action at TPC Sawgrass.

More info on the Fanatics NC bonus