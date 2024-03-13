Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets or bet $20 and get $200 FanCash to use on ACC conference games

You can pick between two Fanatics offers ahead of the Wake Forest and NC State games today.

Bet $100 for 10 straight days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets OR bet $20 and get $200 FanCash.

Once you've claimed your special offer, you can bet on any of the ACC action as March Madness hots up.

Fanatics North Carolina promo code

How to claim Fanatics’s promo

While Fanatics offer two different promos, the process for claiming your offer is almost the same for both.

Here's how to get started:

Get the app: Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app on your phone or tablet. There is no desktop version, so installing the app is the only way to use the brand’s services. Create an account: Open the registration questionnaire and follow the instructions as stated. There's no Fanatics North Carolina promo code you need to use Make a qualifying bet: If you are planning to get the $1000 bonus offer, then you will need to bet $100 each day for 10 days straight. If you want the FanCash, simply make a $20 bet on sports and receive $200 FanCash. The minimum odds of -200 apply for both offers. You can't claim both offers. Get to your winnings: In both cases, the bonus amount is non-withdrawable, so you will have to wager through the amount a few times in order to incur some winnings. Once you do, you can easily transfer them using one of the multiple payment options available.

What can you use your Fanatics’s promo on today?

The ACC tournament is the pick of the action, with both Wake Forest and NC State in second round action.

If you think Wake Forest's scoring efficiency will help them beat Notre Dame you can back the Deamon Deacons at -375, with Fanatics.

NC State will hope DJ Horne, who leads the team in scoring this season, can overcome his injury and take to the court.

If you think the Wolfpack can beat the odds and overcome #5 seeds Syracuse in New York, you can back them at +104.

Odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

More info on Fanatics’ NC bonus

With two bonuses available, here's what you need to consider to take your pick: