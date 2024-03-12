Fanatics North Carolina promo code: Bet and earn up to $1,000 or bet $20 get $200 to use on NBA & ACC tournament

Fanatics online sports betting has arrived in the Tar Heel State with an eye-catching choice of promos: Bet $100 for 10 straight days and earn $1,000 or bet $20 and get $200 to use on any sport.

The Fanatics North Carolina promo makes it perfect for those who want to bet on the latest MLS, NBA, and NCAA March Madness action.

Fanatics North Carolina promos

How to claim Fanatics’s bonus

The bonus is available to new customers and you can sign up by following these steps:

Get the app

You’ll need to start by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Unfortunately, Fanatics still does not have a desktop version for players to use.

Download and install it in a few easy steps from the Google Play Store or App Store. Alternatively, scan the QR code on the operator’s site.

Register an account

This offer does not require using a Fanatics North Carolina promo code - you just need to create an account to get set up.

You can do so by tapping on the designated button when you open the app and providing all the necessary pieces of information. Finish things by validating your account through email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

If you opt for the up to $1000 bonus, you need to bet $100 each day for 10 days.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on day one, you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 on day two, you’ll get $30 and so on.

If you opt for bet $20, get $200 you just need to bet $20 and you’ll be credited $200 in bonus bets.

For both offers your bet must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -200 (eg. -150 or +110 qualify, but -210 doesn't).

Get your winnings

The bonus amount that you get is non-withdrawable. This means that you can only withdraw winnings that you incur by betting with the bonus funds.

Luckily, there are numerous payment methods available that will allow you to transfer your winnings after making some.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on this week?

With the bonus in hand, there are plenty of sports events that you can bet on this week.

March marks the date for the NCAA Basketball conference tournaments. The ACC tournament is probably what the fans in North Carolina will be looking towards the most. Taking place between March 12-16, home town favourites Duke, NC State, UNC, and Wake Forest will try to make their run for the title.

There’s also matches in the regular NBA season most days, with numerous teams still trying to secure a playoff berth or a play-in spot.

Elsewhere, the latest MLS season is in full swing, with stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez taking to the field each week. Columbus Crew will look to defend their title against the likes of Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and DC United.

More info on Fanatics’s NC bonus

No Fanatics North Carolina bonus code is needed during registration, but new players still need to make sure that they follow all the terms and conditions of the bonus:.