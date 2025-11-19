Fanatics Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $3000 in FanCash for MO Sports Betting Launch

Pre-registration starts November 17, and the Fanatics promo code GOALBONUS, is here giving players up to $3,000 in FanCash, but the offer itself only goes live with Missouri’s sports betting launch. On December 1, 2025.

Signing up for the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code

Missouri sports fans don’t have to wait until December to get rolling—prep for launch day by pre-registering with Fanatics starting 11/17/2025.

All it takes is a quick sign-up, and you’ll be front of the line when Fanatics goes live on December 1.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Tap “Sign Up” and fill out your basic info. Enter your name, address, email, and confirm you’re age 21 or older. Type in promo code GOALBONUS in the appropriate field. Finalize your account and verify your identity. Sit tight—your early registration locks in eligibility for Fanatics’ Missouri Day-One welcome.

Claiming the Fanatics Missouri Promo code on 12/1

Ready for the main event? Fanatics’ $3,000 bonus package is only available to Missouri users once the site launches on December 1, 2025.

Until then, bonus credits and promo funds aren’t accessible—make sure your registration is complete for a seamless experience.

Log in to your Fanatics account after 12/1/2025. Head to the promotions page and confirm you’re eligible for the GOALBONUS offer. Follow the on-screen prompts to activate your bonuses. All qualifying actions, including wagering on eligible markets, are only possible after Missouri is live and regulated—terms and conditions apply. Deposit at least $50 MO sports bettors will then get 15 days worth of safety net free bets - up to $200 One token is eligible per day - for 15 days - up to $3,000 Place any wager, with odds of -500 or greater If this loses, your stake will be refunded as FanCash bonus bets Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

MO Sports Betting Schedule – St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks 12/1, 7:00 PM ET

Big week, big games—Missouri’s sports calendar from Dec 1–7 is stacked with pro and college action for every fan:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, Thu 12/4, 8:30 pm ET (ESPN+)

Mizzou Tigers football (NCAAF) – Bowl slot TBD, postseason watch

Missouri State Bears vs Drake Bulldogs (NCAAB), Sat 12/6, 2:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

Sporting KC Offseason Headlines, ongoing (Apple TV+)

Whether you have faith in the Chiefs bouncing back and making a playoff run, or you want to catch Jordan Kyrou light the lamp for the Blues, the first week of December is loaded with Missouri sports energy—nothing beats the excitement of kickoff week in the Show-Me State.

What payment options will Fanatics offer in Missouri?

Fanatics Sportsbook is expected to bring a variety of safe deposit and withdrawal methods for Missouri users.

Players can plan on easy options like ACH (eCheck), major debit and credit cards, PayPal, Play+ prepaid cards, plus PayNearMe and cash deposits at select retail locations or casino partners.

Every payment method will require account verification, and no payments will be accepted in MO until December 1.

Have your preferred method set up ahead of launch—depositing and withdrawing is quick and secure, staying in line with state regulations and Fanatics’ player protections.

More on the Fanatics Missouri Promo Code