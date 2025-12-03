Fanatics Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for KC Chiefs & NBA

With the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code, GOALBONUS, you can get up to $300 in Bonus Bets — perfect for backing the Kansas City Chiefs or the NBA showdowns tonight.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Houston Texans on December 7, 2025, at 8:20 PM ET. In addition, tonight’s NBA card on December 3 offers plenty of opportunities for bonus-bet action, including games like the New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets, featuring spreads, totals, and player prop bets.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Claim the Fanatics sportsbook Missouri promo code by following these steps:

Use our secure link to head to Fanatics Sportsbook Tap Sign up in the top right corner of the page. Use the promo code GOALBONUS when registering. Make your first deposit of at least $30. Place a wager of $10 or more on odds of -500 or longer in any eligible sports-betting market. Once your wager settles — win or lose — you’ll receive up to $100 in Bonus Bets. You can place the $10 qualifying wager every day for your first three days and get $100 in FanCash each day.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans — 12/7 8:20 ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 6–6 this season and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8:20 PM ET. Entering as favorites (-175), the Chiefs look well-positioned to take control of this matchup, and they also offer value to cover the -3.5 spread (-102).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been consistently productive, averaging 269.8 passing yards per game this season and 292.6 over his last five outings.

That makes the over 240.5 passing yards (-104) a tempting bet, especially against a Texans defense that has shown occasional vulnerabilities. With a few days to go, bettors have time to monitor injury updates, weather, and line movement before putting their Bonus Bets to work.

NBA — Knicks vs. Hornets 12/3 7:30PM ET

The New York Knicks head to Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets at 7:30 PM ET. The books have this matchup lined fairly evenly, with New York around -105 on the moneyline and -1.5 to -2 on the spread.

The Knicks (13–6) are riding a hot streak, averaging over 120 points per game during this run. Jalen Brunson has been carrying much of the scoring load, making him a key player to watch for both straight bets and player props.

Charlotte (10–9) has been inconsistent but has shown flashes of strong offense, particularly at home, and they tend to run at a faster pace.

Given New York’s scoring efficiency and the Hornets’ tendency to allow transition points, the lean is slightly toward Knicks -1.5, with the total points around 228–230 offering potential value on the Over.

General Tips for Using Fanatics Bonus Bets

Split your Bonus Bets — Consider spending part on tonight’s NBA game and saving some for the Chiefs when their next game goes live.

Wait for confirmation — Hold off on props or spreads until starting lineups and injury reports are released.

Watch tempo and form — High-scoring NBA games or EPL matchups involving weak defenses often offer solid over/under or “Both Teams to Score” value.

Don’t chase losses — Treat Bonus Bets as a chance to explore value wisely, not to recover prior losses.

Can I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs with Fanatics?

Yes — you can bet on the Kansas City Chiefs with Fanatics Sportsbook in Missouri. Fanatics launched in the state on December 1, 2025, through a partnership with Boyd Gaming, making it fully legal to place bets online or via their app while located in Missouri.

This includes all NFL games, so Missouri bettors can wager on the Chiefs’ matchups, spreads, totals, and player props.

Signing up and placing a qualifying bet can also unlock promotional offers, giving new users bonus credits to use across upcoming NFL and other sports events.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri