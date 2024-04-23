Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets to use on Premier League and NBA Playoffs

New players can sign up to Fanatics today and earn up to $1000 in bonus bets to use across a packed sports schedule.

Bet $100 for 10 consecutive days to earn $1000 in bonus bets on Fanatics, no promo code needed

There is a huge Premier League game this afternoon, as league leaders Arsenal try to keep up the pressure on their rivals. The NBA playoffs then take over with three more first round games.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics promo of up to $1000 in bonus bets is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

You can follow this simple guide to find out how to sign up:

Get the app

Fanatics offers its players a dedicated sports betting app rather than a desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find the Fanatics Sportsbook app on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. Alternatively, you can click here or visit the Fanatics website and scan the QR code.

Register an account

You do not need to use a Fanatics promo code in order to claim this offer. All you have to do to get set up is create an account.

You can do this by tapping on the designated button when you open the app. You’ll need to fill in your details, then finalize setting up your account by validating the information through an email authentication.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to wager $100 a day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1000 in bonus bets.

If you bet less than $100 on a day then your bonus will match your bet amount. For example, if you bet $50 on day one you’ll get $50, if you bet $30 on day two you’ll get $30, and so on.

A bet must be placed on a market with odds of at least -200 for it to count towards the offer. This means that bets placed on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for example, however one placed on a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

Your bonus bet balance is non-withdrawable. You will need to wager it, with any winnings you get from using your bonus bets paid out in cash you can withdraw.

There are numerous payment methods available on Fanatics, meaning it is quick and secure to withdraw any winnings you earn from using your bonus bets.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on today?

The biggest soccer match of the day is the London derby in the Premier League, with leaders Arsenal hosting Chelsea.

Arsenal are tied on points with Liverpool but top the league on goal difference. The real threat, however, comes from Manchester City, who are a point behind with a game in hand. The Gunners need to win in order to keep the pressure up on their rivals.

Chelsea are in excellent league form, though, and have been steadily moving up the table. With a game in hand on the teams above them, the Blues know a win will put them into the fight for a Europa League spot.

Despite this, Arsenal are still strong favorites at -195, with Chelsea surprisingly long outsiders at +470.

The NBA Playoffs also continue tonight. The Minnesota Timberwolves are -3 point favorites to move to 2-0 over the Phoenix Suns, while the Milwaukee Bucks are -2 picks to get a second win over the Indiana Pacers.

In the final game, the Dallas Mavericks are -2.5 point favorites over the LA Clippers to win and tie the series 1-1.

