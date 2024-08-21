FA Cup Winner Odds: Man City Favorites Once Again

Our football betting expert offers a breakdown of the FA Cup winner odds, with City and Arsenal leading the pack, ahead of the tourney kicking off.

Manchester City faced heartbreak last time in the FA Cup, losing the final to their bitter rivals Manchester United. Of course, this kept Erik ten Hag in a job, so they may relish this outcome now.

City are once again favorites for this edition of the FA Cup, even if they have been one of its weaker competitors of late, as they have only won it twice under Pep Guardiola.

One of the tougher to predict competitions, with the magic of the Cup ever-present, it can be difficult to pick a winner, but it means when one does, there is often tonnes of value in it.

FA Cup Winner Odds 2024/25

Team Odds Man City +300 Arsenal +700 Liverpool +900 Chelsea +1000 Newcastle +1100 All Other Sides +1200 or Greater

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Man City @+300

City have been the favorites for nigh on every single trophy for the last five or six years now, yet considering this, the only one they have truly dominated in the Premier League, always seeming to fall short in the knockouts.

The FA Cup is no different, with their last victory coming in their treble-winning season, back in 2022/23.

The squad has remained relatively unchanged in this time, with a few additions, and the majority of the talent being maintained. As such, one would think they are well-placed to take this trophy by storm once again.

However, their lackluster performances of late, and relatively small price make us wary of this one, as the value and risk attached puts it out of our minds.

Arsenal @+700

The so-called Kings of the FA Cup, with more trophies than any other side in the EFL, will begin their campaign in earnest in the third round, and they look more than capable of challenging for this trophy this time around.

They proved capable of beating most of the other top-flight sides in the UK last term and had the ability to go toe-to-toe with the likes of City, yet they too have struggled in knockout competitions recently.

Trophyless since 2019/20 when they last claimed this piece of silverware, with the threat of an exit looming they often struggle. Yet, a few more key pieces were added over the summer, the Gunners could prove handy in the FA Cup, with renewed depth.

Pedigree so often matters in football, and none have more than Arsenal in this tournament, with a decent price attached, they look a great option to explore.

Liverpool @+900

Liverpool have a certain degree of experience with this trophy, winning it eight separate times, as recently as 2021/22, but the club has seen some massive changes of late, and we know not which version of the Reds we will get.

Jurgen Klopp took the club to dizzying heights, but his abandonment of Merseyside has thrown the club into disarray.

Lack of summer signings, none to this point, and an ageing squad, with a small few standout superstars leave room for concern from both fans and experts alike.

The +900 prices are proving valuable, but we are hanging on to see if the Reds are the real deal.

Chelsea @+1000

In terms of EFL trophies, it has been a touch sparse for the Blues of late, without an English piece of silverware in nearly seven years now.

Again, similarly to Liverpool, the Blues are something of an unknown quantity, with a massive influx of players and a new manager, Enzo Maresca at the helm, anything could happen at Stamford Bridge.

Due to the changes being far more significant at Chelsea, we are less confident in their ability to compete than that of the Reds.

Should it all come together in a wondrous kaleidoscope of youth, Todd Bohely’s outrageous spending, and Maresca's lack of top-flight experience, this would be the trophy they are targeting, with the league beyond them still, but we remain wary.

Newcastle @+1100

Despite having a rather off year last term, we cannot forget the run the Toon went on, in 2022/23 as they made it to the League Cup final, losing to Manchester United in the final.

This feat was not to be repeated in Eddie Howe's second season, as injuries got the best of the squad, but this time around they’re back, fresh and ready to press onwards.

It is unlikely they will be able to challenge for the league title, and without any European football to cope with, they could apply considerable focus on the FA Cup.

The most prestigious knockout tournament in England would certainly satiate the Magpies fans, hungry for some silverware, and at +1100 there is definite value and opportunity for all.