Everton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: Jimenez to stick it to Toffees

Get three Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 12:30pm ET Premier League clash (10/26/2024).

A four-game unbeaten sequence means Sean Dyche and Everton have finally got some wind in their Premier League sails this season and the Toffees could join visitors Fulham on 11 points with a Goodison Park success.

Marco Silva and the Cottagers are heading for Merseyside after successive Premier League losses, though those reverses did come against Champions League highflyers Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Everton vs Fulham Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Raul Jimenez anytime goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Idrissa Gueye to be booked @ +333 with bet365

Goals the safest option at Goodison

This is a particularly tough game to call. Everton are unbeaten in four games now, beating Crystal Palace and Ipswich, while they also secured draws against Leicester and Newcastle.

That has done enough to lift the Toffees out of the bottom three and, indeed, a win here would draw them level on points with Fulham – who start the weekend in 10th.

Fulham have made a solid enough start of their own. Old Trafford was a testing place to begin, but they won three and drew two from their next five and cannot be judged too sorely after defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa either side of the international break.

Fulham come into this having scored in nine consecutive games, while Everton's upturn has yielded five goals in four games.

Three of Fulham's previous four games have featured four or more goals, while five of Everton's eight in the league have gone over 2.5 goals.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Jimenez can find the net

Raul Jimenez hasn't yet scored in a Fulham jersey against Everton, though he only got 58 minutes here last season and went off injured at half-time in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage.

The Mexican center forward did punish the Toffees routinely as a Wolves player, scoring five times in six games against the Blues.

He also comes into this in good form, last week's opener against Aston Villa being his fourth goal in five starts recently for his club, while he hit the target for Mexico in last week's win over the USA as well.

With Fulham's recent excellence in terms of finding the net, the 33-year-old appears to be an excellent anytime goalscoring prospect.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 2: Jimenez anytime goalscorer @ +220 with bet365

Gueye due a booking

By his own standards Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is on something of a good behavior streak, with 11 appearances for club and country so far this season producing not a single yellow card.

He tallied 15 cautions across his first two seasons back with Everton after returning from PSG and has in the past reached double figures in consecutive seasons.

With the likes of Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi lurking for Fulham, the 35-year-old is in for a test and having completed his first 90 minutes since August last week against Ipswich – a game in which he had a couple of fouls – Gueye may find his way into the referee's notebook this time.

Everton vs Fulham Tip 3: Idrissa Gueye to be booked @ +333 with bet365