England W vs Netherlands W Predictions and Betting Tips: 2 value plays on goals

Get three England W vs Netherlands W predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Wednesday’s 12:00pm ET Women's Euro clash (07/09).

Our women’s football expert indicates that there’s serious value in backing goals in this clash, with Alessia Russo the most likely candidate.

Best Picks for England W vs Netherlands W

England Women to Win @ -140 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +185 with BetMGM

Alessia Russo Anytime goalscorer @ +155 with BetMGM

Must-win match

England Women know their chances in the tournament will be very slim if they don't beat the Dutch. Sarina Wiegman will have to rotate her players for Wednesday night, and fielding Ella Toone into the final third should give the Lionesses more control and poise.

The final half hour of their defeat to France was encouraging. The Lionesses finally became active and kept the French trapped inside their own half for most of the end of the game.

France were always expected to be their toughest group game at Euro 2025, so the Lionesses need to show the mental toughness of their Euro 2021 triumph and regain their winning form.

England W vs Netherlands W Pick 1: England Women to Win @ -140 with BetMGM

Fireworks expected

The betting markets aren’t anticipating a goal-fest in this contest. In contrast, they suggest that there’s only a 34.84% chance for this game to feature four or more goals between both sides.

Interestingly, two of their last three competitive meetings have seen five or more goals. Moreover, the Netherlands have won 3-0 against the Lionesses on their way to the Euro 2017 title.

Since England need to win before facing the lowly-ranked Welsh, Wiegman is unlikely to let her team play defensively from the start. However, the Dutch have plenty of firepower in their ranks, with players like Miedema always posing a threat.

Given that both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings, backing Over 3.5 goals is likely the best value play of our trio of England Women vs Netherlands Women predictions.

England Women vs Netherlands Women Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +185 with BetMGM

Russo's goalscoring Edge

England forward Alessia Russo has a 44% strike rate for the Lionesses, having scored 23 goals in 52 appearances. Based on stats, the 26-year-old failed to score against the French, so she’s likely to bag a goal on Wednesday evening.

The betting markets only give Russo a 40% probability of scoring. That’s below her overall strike rate in England colours, so there is at least 4% of value here. Given that Russo has scored three goals in six appearances for the Lionesses in 2025, the value could actually be closer to 8%-10%.

Additionally, Russo has scored 12 goals in 21 Women’s Super League games during the 2024/25 season, demonstrating her excellent form both domestically and internationally.

England W vs Netherlands W Pick 3: Alessia Russo Anytime goalscorer @ +155 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England Women couldn’t have had a worse start to their Euro 2025 campaign, having suffered a 2-1 defeat against France. They must win their group game against the Netherlands Women, who strolled to a 3-0 win over Wales Women in their first tournament match.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses displayed a sluggish first-half performance in their opening clash with the French, which allowed their opponents to take a two-goal lead.

A late second-half rally saw the Lionesses halve the deficit through Keira Walsh, but they couldn’t find another opportunity in the chaotic closing stages. As a result, they became the first defending champions to lose their first group game in the next tournament.

Their next opponents, the Netherlands, eased to a 3-0 win over Wales Women, who played their first major tournament. Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th goal for her country in this victory, which saw her squad dominate the Welsh after frustrating the Dutch for large periods of the first half.

The Netherlands won Euro 2017, and have an experienced squad core. Meanwhile, England won their last head-to-head clash, having beaten them 3-2 in their Women’s Nations League match in December 2023

Probable lineups for England Women vs Netherlands Women

England Women expected lineup: Hampton; Bronze, Greenwood, Williamson, Carter, Walsh, Stanway, James, Toone, Hemp, Russo

Netherlands Women expected lineup: van Domselaar; Casparij, Brugts, Janssen, Buurman, Groenen, Kaptein, Pelova, Roord, van de Donk, Miedema