England vs Greece Predictions and Betting Tips: Wembley Clash Lacking Life

Check out our football expert’s England vs Greece predictions and betting tips, before Thursday’s Nations League B clash (10/10/2024)

England picked up a pair of 2-0 wins over Republic of Ireland and Finland in the last international break after their relegation to Nations League B and next face the third opponent in their group, Greece, at Wembley.

The visitors also picked up a pair of wins in the first two matches and should provide a decent test for the Three Lions under caretaker boss Lee Carsley.

England vs Greece Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ -106 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score at anytime @ +137 with bet365

Declan Rice to have a shot on target @ +162 with bet365

Cagey clash a possibility

Lee Carsley took over as England caretaker manager after the Three Lions fell short at Euro 2024, losing 2-1 to Spain in the final.

They picked up two comfortable successes over Ireland and Finland in Carsley’s first two matches at the helm and, while the new boss had promised a more expansive team, they did not blow either of those opponents away.

The nature of mid-season internationals means that players may not be operating at maximum effort and the managers are likely to experiment with their tactics and formations.

That can lead to disjointed games, as seen particularly when England labored somewhat in beating Finland in their second outing.

Greece also rank as a tougher opponent than their first two, the Blue and Whites are on a run of three victories without conceding and have put in some solid efforts over the last 12 months.

Germany needed a last-minute winner to get the better of them when they faced them earlier in the year and the Netherlands only beat them 1-0 when the two met late in 2023.

Eight of England’s last 10 games in all competitions have gone under 2.5 goals and while they may be able to keep Greece at arms’ length, they might struggle to rack up the score.

Side with fewer than three goals here.

England vs Greece Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ -106 with bet365

Watkins could lead the line

Harry Kane is England’s record scorer but injury concerns have dogged the Bayern Munich forward to start this season and he may be rested in place of Ollie Watkins for this match.

The Aston Villa striker scored 19 Premier League goals last season and already has four in seven appearances this time around.

Watkins netted the crucial goal to send England to the Euro 2024 final and he is fancied to get on the scoresheet again here.

England vs Greece Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at anytime @ +137 with bet365

Rice can have a pop

Declan Rice scored seven league goals for Arsenal last season and while he has failed to score for his club so far this term, he did find the net against Ireland in the last international break.

The midfielder may be offered plenty of chances to shoot from distance against a Greek side that are likely to sit deep at Wembley, so it may be worth taking a chance on the former West Ham man hitting the target at least once.

England vs Greece Tip 3: Declan Rice to have a shot on target @ +162 with bet365