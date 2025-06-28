England U21 vs Germany U21 Predictions and Betting Tips: Young Lions to Prevail

Check out our football expert’s England U21 vs Germany U21 predictions and betting tips, prior to Saturday’s 3pm EDT Euros Final (06/28).

Our international football betting expert suggests England will avenge their group stage loss to Germany by winning back-to-back Euro U21 titles.

Best Picks for England U21 vs Germany U21

England U21 to Win @ +150 with BetMGM

Harvey Elliott Anytime Goalscorer @ +240 with BetMGM

Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) @ +125 with BetMGM

Young Lions to get revenge in the final

Although England U21 have lost 2-1 to Germany in the group stage, they had already done enough to qualify for the knockout stages. Therefore, the Young Lions shouldn’t be judged too harshly for that recent defeat, especially since it’s their only loss in 12 matches.

They showed great maturity and structure to overcome the talented Spaniards in the last eight. Moreover, they’ve displayed great character to beat the Dutch in the semis. England should have plenty of opportunities to counter and defeat the German side in 90 minutes if they can keep Woltemade at bay.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Bet 1: England U21 to Win @ +150 with BetMGM

Elliott to make another goal-scoring impression

England U21’s top scorer in this competition is Liverpool wide forward Harvey Elliott. He’s the second top scorer in the tournament with four goals, behind Germany’s Nick Woltemade.

Woltemade’s ongoing goal-scoring run has seen his Anytime Goalscorer odds decrease for the final, which removed potential value on the VfB Stuttgart striker. Elliot might be a value pick in the goalscorer market, as he has scored both of England’s goals in their semi-final 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Additionally, Elliott was the team’s top scorer in Euro U21 2025 qualification. The betting markets only give him a 30.30% chance of scoring in Saturday’s final, which seems low given his 80% strike rate in the tournament. This is likely the value bet of our trio of England U21 vs Germany U21 predictions.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Bet 2: Harvey Elliott Anytime Goalscorer @ +240 with BetMGM

Expect goals from the start

Considering both teams’ performances so far in this competition, we expect an entertaining game that will likely feature a high-scoring affair. Germany have scored three or more goals in four of their five games at the tournament. Meanwhile, four of England’s five games have featured three or more goals.

Although England scored all three of their semi-final goals in the second half, three first-half goals were scored in their quarter-final with Spain. Also, Germany led the French by two goals inside the opening 14 minutes in their semi-final in Kosice.

In their previous meeting in the group stage, Germany also scored twice in the first 45 minutes. The betting markets suggest that there’s only a 43.48% chance for this match to see two or more first-half goals, but we assume that it’s closer to 50% based on the presented data.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Bet 3: Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) @ +125 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England U21 have a chance to win successive Euro U21 Championships on Saturday night when they face Germany U21 in Bratislava.

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions have steadily improved throughout the competition after a somewhat dull group stage that saw them lose to Germany 2-1. England will be eager to get revenge for that narrow loss by lifting the trophy this weekend.

England U21 have faced Germany U21 in European finals on two previous occasions, defeating them in 1982 and losing to them in the 2009 final. It’s unlikely that Carsley will make a lot of changes to his starting XI that faced the Netherlands in the semi-final. However, Tyler Morton is available again after suspension and could replace Alex Scott.

Germany U21 have played plenty of entertaining contests during this Euro U21 Championship. They scored nine goals in the group stage and found the net three times in each of their quarter and semi-final matches against Italy and France, respectively.

Powerhouse striker Nick Woltemade has been crucial to the German attack. He’s the tournament’s top scorer, having scored six goals across five games.

Probable lineups for England U21 vs Germany U21

England U21 expected lineup: Beadle; Livramento, Hinshelwood, Cresswell, Quansah, Morton, Anderson, Hutchinson, Elliott, McAtee, Stansfield

Germany U21 expected lineup: Atubolu; Collins, Brown, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Knauff, Nebel, Martel, Reitz, Weiper, Woltemade