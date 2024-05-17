DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs, Premier League, and more

Get $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings this weekend after you sign up and bet only $5.

Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings, no promo code needed. Plus, get a no-sweat same-game parlay on the NBA throughout the Playoffs.

The Premier League title will be decided on Sunday, with either Manchester City or Arsenal coming out on top after a season-long battle. Plus, there is NBA Playoff action across the weekend for your no-sweat same-game parlays.

DraftKings promo code

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

Follow these steps to get set up at DraftKings and claim your bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer:

Click here to go to the DraftKings Sportsbook Create your account at DraftKings, with no promo code needed Make a first deposit of at least $5 Place a bet of $5 or greater on any available sports market Don’t forget to opt in to get a daily no-sweat same-game parlay on the NBA throughout the playoffs

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on this weekend?

The Premier League title will be decided on Sunday, with Manchester City -1800 favorites to lift the trophy. Second place Arsenal are +850 to become champions, but will need a mistake from City.

Arsenal are -650 favorites when they host +1500 Everton. If the Gunners win and City lose, Arsenal will be crowned champions. They will also win the league if they win and City draw, thanks to their superior goal difference.

However, Manchester City are -1100 picks at home against +2300 West Ham, and it is hard to see such favorites dropping points.

The NBA Playoffs continue throughout the weekend, with Friday’s game having the Indiana Pacers as -5 point picks over the New York Knicks. The Knicks can clinch the series with a win, but everything points to a decisive Game 7 being needed in New York on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks are -4.5 point home court favorites over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in Game 6. The Mavs have a 3-2 lead, meaning a victory would seal the series.

Click here to go to DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets after you sign up and make a $5 wager. Plus, opt in to get a daily no-sweat same-game parlay on the NBA throughout the Playoffs.

More info on DraftKings’s bonus