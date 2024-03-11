DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $250 ahead of March Madness

March Madness starts right here with DraftKings' special North Carolina launch bonus.

New players get a bet $5, get $250 offer which they can use on any of the top sport coming up in March including NCAA March Madness, NBA games, and plenty more.

How does it work? Read on and find out.

How to claim DraftKings’s promo

Looking to sign up and get the bet $5, get $250 welcome offer? There are a few simple steps that need to be followed:

Click this link Register an account with the DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed). Add a minimum deposit of $5. Place a $5 bet (or more) on a market of your choosing.

What can you use your DraftKings promo on this week?

March is packed with top betting action for players to get involved in. First stop, March 12, and the ACC Conference tournament, with Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech, kicking us into gear.

The very next day, on March 13, marks the start of the Big 12 Conference Tournament as UCF faces Oklahoma State in Game 1. The Big East Conference Tournament begins on the same day, with Butler vs Xavier opening the program.

Next up, Las Vegas is the place to visit for the coming Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington vs USC opens up the first round, followed by UCLA vs Oregon State shortly after.

Let’s not forget the Big Ten Conference Tournament as well, with Maryland vs Rutgers starting us off, and the SEC Conference Tournament with the opening game between Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

If you want to bet on soccer, the MLS is in full swing as Messi and co bid for glory, but before Inter Miami take on D.C. United on Saturday, the Herons face Nashville in the Champions Cup on Wednesday 13 March.

There’s also a packed NBA schedule as teams try to close in on the final playoff spots.

More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus

Sports betting coming to the Tar Heel state marks a tremendous opportunity for people wanting to join the betting game. Especially with an eye-catching promo like the one given by DraftKings.

DraftKings bonus code No promo code needed - click this link and sign up. DraftKings bonus promo Bet $5, get $250 DraftKings bonus terms and conditions Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov



