DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus to use on the March Madness championship game and NHL

Today is the March Madness championship game, and with the DraftKings new player offer of $200 in bonus bets you can enjoy all the action even more.

Click here to get $200 in bonus bets with DraftKings when you bet $5, no promo code required

The headline event sees UConn take on Purdue in the college basketball national championship. There is NHL action too, with a huge game from the Pacific Division that has major playoff implications.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

It’s quick and easy for new players in North Carolina to unlock the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer from DraftKings. Just follow these easy steps.

Click here to go to the DraftKings Sportsbook Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, no promo code needed Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a $5 bet on any of the available sports markets.

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?

The March Madness championship game is here, with pre-tournament favorites UConn taking on Purdue.

The Huskies have so far lived up to their billing, and are strong -6.5 point favorites for the final. They are also -275 on the moneyline, making them the pick to cut the net and win their sixth national title and first repeat.

Purdue may be +6.5 point outsiders, but they are still +220 on the moneyline. This will give the Boilermakers some hope as they take part in just their second ever championship game. The first was a loss all the way back in 1969.

The March Madness final is also expected to be high scoring, with an over/under of 145.5. This is despite Purdue’s low scoring Final Four win over NC State.

In the NHL, the Canucks host the Golden Knights. Vancouver have already clinched a playoff spot, but Vegas needs to keep winning to either leapfrog the LA Kings or beat out rivals to a wild card spot.

Click here to head to DraftKings and unlock the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer to use on the March Madness championship game and all the other top sporting action.

More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus