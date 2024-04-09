DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus to use on huge Champions League and NBA action

The first two Champions League quarter finals kick off tonight, with some of the best teams in Europe facing off. There is also top NBA action as the top two teams in the East clash.

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?

The biggest of today’s two Champions League quarter final first leg games is undoubtedly Real Madrid hosting defending champions Manchester City.

Both of these teams are having excellent seasons, with Real Madrid leading La Liga and City just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal. With both teams playing well it’s easy to see why there is no clear favorite, with City’s moneyline priced at +150 and Real’s +175.

The other game has Bayern Munich travelling to London to take on Arsenal. While the Gunners lead their domestic league, it’s a different story for Bayern, who are a distant second in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal are strong -140 favorites for the game, however will need to keep an eye on England captain and Bayern striker Harry Kane.

The night’s biggest NBA game sees the Eastern Conference champion Celtics travel to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Milwaukee are second in the East, but are about to start sliding down the standings unless they can snap their losing streak. They are only -1 point favorites here, and at -104 the Celtics are not underdogs. The Bucks will be a tough must-win game.

