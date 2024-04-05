DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus to use on March Madness Final Four and more

DraftKings are offering new players $200 in bonus bets, ideal ahead of one of the best sporting weekends of the year.

NC State continue their Cinderella run in March Madness as the tournament reaches the Final Four. Meanwhile, there is a huge rivalry game from the Premier League.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

It’s quick and easy to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. Just follow these simple steps:

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings Sportsbook Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, no promo code needed Make a first deposit of at least $5 into the account Place a $5 bet on any of the available sports markets

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on this weekend?

March Madness has reached the Final Four, and Saturday’s games will decide who moves on to the National Championship on Monday.

The first game sees North Carolina State try to continue their Cinderella run and reach the tournament final as an 11 seed. However, first they will need to overcome Purdue as big +9.5 point underdogs.

The second game has tournament favorites UConn as huge -11.5 point picks against Alabama. The Huskies are also strong -185 favorites to win the Championship, becoming only the 8th program to repeat if they do.

Purdue are the second favorites at +190, with Alabama and NC State outsiders priced at +1300 and +2000 respectively.

The biggest soccer game of the weekend is Sunday in the Premier League when Manchester United host Liverpool. United won this fixture in the FA Cup, however they have been poor since.

Fierce rivals Liverpool will not only be looking for revenge, but also play knowing a win keeps them in control of the Premier League title race.

There are two big games from the MLS too. In the East, FC Cincinnati are +115 favorites against the New York Red Bulls. Then later in the West it is El Trafico, where LA Galaxy are -145 favorites against LAFC.

