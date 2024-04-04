DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus to use on EPL and NHL

Join DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets to use on all the day’s top action, including two matches in the Premier League and a huge game in the NHL.

The biggest of the day’s Premier League matches is between Chelsea and Manchester United. Later, the Carolina Hurricanes have a huge game that could define their playoff path.

How to claim the DraftKings promo

It's quick and easy to get the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promo from DraftKings.

Create a new DraftKings account, make an initial deposit of at least $5, and place a $5 bet on any of the available sports markets.

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?

The biggest game in the Premier League today sees Chelsea host Manchester United. These two teams used to be title rivals, however both are having hard seasons. Chelsea are currently in 12th place, and United in 6th.

Despite their struggles, Chelsea are still the strong favorites for the game at -110. United, who were outclassed by Brentford in their previous outing, are lowly +240 outsiders.

The other game sees second placed Liverpool take on bottom of the table Sheffield United. Liverpool are huge favorites for this game at -1200, and it looks like the Blades are set to have a long night at Anfield.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes have a huge game against the Boston Bruins which could change the playoff paths for both teams.

The Bruins are currently top of the Atlantic Division and desperately need to win to keep daylight between themselves and the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan and know that a loss tonight would hand control of the division to the New York Rangers.

To bet on all of this great action and more with $200 in bonus bets, simply head to DraftKings and create a new account. After settling a $5 wager, the bonus will be credited to you for use.

