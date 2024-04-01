- Click here to get $250 in bonus bets with DraftKings when you bet $5, no promo code required
Atlético Madrid are chasing down a Champions League spot in La Liga, while there are games with big playoff implications across the NBA and NHL.
H2: DraftKings North Carolina promo code
H2: How to claim the DraftKings promo code
The DraftKings bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets offer for North Carolina is quick and easy to get by following these simple steps.
- Click here to go to the DraftKings Sportsbook
- Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, no need for a promo code
- Make a first deposit of at least $5 into your new account
- Place a $5 bet on any of the available sports markets
H2: What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?
Atlético Madrid headline the day’s soccer action as they travel to take on Villarreal. Madrid are +120 favorites for the game, which they must win to move above Athletic Club Bilbao in the league and into a Champions League space.
The biggest game in the NHL sees the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers in a game that has huge implications for the Eastern Conference. The Boston Bruins have moved to the top of the Atlantic Division, and Florida need a win to wrestle control back.
However, the Maple Leafs are in third and know a win would help them close to within 5 points of the Panthers. This looks set to be a must-watch tight game, with the Panthers narrow favorites at -120 and the Maple Leafs only priced at +100.
Meanwhile in the NBA, there is a Play-In Tournament preview as the 9th and 10th placed teams in the East - the Hawks and Bulls - face off. A win in this game could give a big psychological boost before the two teams likely face each other again in the Play-In.
Visit DraftKings to open up a new account and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5, no promo code needed, to use across this huge day of action.
H2: More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus
DraftKings bonus code
No promo code needed - click this link and sign up.
DraftKings bonus promo
Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets
DraftKings bonus terms and conditions
Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov