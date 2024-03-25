DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $250 bonus to use on any sport

Monday has big games in the NBA and NHL, meaning there’s no better time to use the $250 bonus bet offer from DraftKings.

Click here to sign up and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required

The headline game in the NBA is the East vs West match-up seeing the 76ers travel to the Kings, and in the NHL, three of the top four teams are in action trying to improve their playoff positions.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

The DraftKings bet $5 to earn $250 in bonus bets promo is quick and easy to get by following these simple steps:

Click here to go to the DraftKings Sportsbook Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account, with no promo code required Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the account Place a $5 bet on any of the available sports markets

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?

The biggest NBA game on a packed day of action sees the Sacramento Kings host the Philadelphia 76ers. This match-up has huge playoff implications for both teams in their respective divisions, making it a must-watch.

The Kings are 7th in the West, one game behind 6th place, while the 76ers are 8th and two games off 6th. Both teams will be desperate to win and close the gaps, knowing that 6th would be enough to clinch postseason ball and avoid the unpredictable Play-In Tournament.

The Kings are -9 point favorites, though, meaning it will take a lot for the 76ers to bring home a vital win.

In the NHL, the battle between the LA Kings and Las Vegas Golden Knights for the precious third spot in the Pacific Division is under the spotlight.

The Kings are currently third, two points clear of the Golden Knights and in the last playoff place that avoids the Wildcard round.

Monday sees the Kings (+1.5 goals) take on the division leading Canucks, while the Golden Knights (-1.5 goals) take on a St Louis Blues team desperate to hang on to playoff hopes in the Central Division.

More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus