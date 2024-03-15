DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get a $250 bonus for any sport this weekend

DraftKings’ special promo gives you $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 on any sport this weekend.

There’s plenty of sport to choose from with the ACC conference final and NBA, UFC, La Liga action taking place over the coming days.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

Get a head start on your betting weekend by creating your DraftKings account and grabbing their exclusive welcome offer.

Here is what you need to do:

Click on the link. Register an account in a matter of minutes (no promo code needed). Add a minimum deposit of $5 to your wallet. Place a qualifying bet of $5 on any of the available sports.

What can you use your DraftKings bonus on this weekend?

Once you’ve signed up, there’s no shortage of sport to bet on.

Saturday sees the final of the ACC conference with UNC hoping to win the trophy for the first time since 2016.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Golden State Warriors as both teams search for a spot in the play-in tournament.

On the soccer front, you can conclude the weekend with a La Liga blockbuster between rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Things could truly go either way here, with Atletico coming at +135 and Barca at +175 odds to win.

More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus

Here’s all you need to know about DraftKings’s North Carolina promo.