UNC, Duke, Wake Forest and NC State are all in action today and you can bet on the games thanks to DraftKings’ bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets promo.
Read on for all the details.
DraftKings North Carolina promo code
How to claim the DraftKings promo code
You can take advantage of this promo in just a few minutes by following these steps:
- Click our link here
- Create a new DraftKings account - no promo code is required
- Make a minimum deposit of $5
- Bet $5 or more on your preferred market
What can you use your DraftKings bonus on today?
UNC, the number one seeds in the ACC, face Florida State for a place in the semi-finals.
Duke will look to book their place in the last four when they renew their Tobacco Road rivalry with NC State and Wake Forest face Pitt after seeing off Notre Dame yesterday.
If you’ve got your eye on the Europa League, there’s plenty to use your DraftKings North Carolina promo on.
Atlanta are -105 favs to beat Sporting CP while Rangers are +190 to spring an upset when they take on Benfica.
Liverpool are -450 to beat Sparta Prague and West Ham welcome Freiburg to London as -150 favs as they look to overturn a first-leg deficit.
More info on DraftKings NC bonus
DraftKings bonus code
No promo code needed - click this link and sign up.
DraftKings bonus promo
Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets
DraftKings bonus terms and conditions
Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov