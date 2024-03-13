DraftKings North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $250 bonus to use on Wake Forest and NC State ACC games

Don’t miss any of the ACC action with the special DraftKings North Carolina promo offer.

Wake Forest and NC State take the court with legitimate hopes this year. Take advantage of the bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets offer from DraftKings to bet on their crucial match ups.

DraftKings North Carolina promo code

How to claim DraftKings’s promo code

If DraftKings’ bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets offer sounds appealing, follow these simple steps to get started:

Press this link Create an account at DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code required). Fund your account with at least $5. Place a $5 bet on one of the available sports markets

What can you use your DraftKings promo on this week?

March is always a special time North Carolina sports fans, especially when home town heroes are playing. The ACC tournament is in full swing, with both Wake Forest and NC State in action today.

Hunter Sallis has carried the Demon Deacons this far, but does he have the strength to carry them one step further? Wake Forest has been waiting on an ACC title since 1996 and they take on Notre Dame today.

NC State beat Louisville 94-85 to set up a second round game against Syracuse and will look to avenge two regular season defeats. The team will be hoping DJ Horne, who leads the team in scoring this season, is passed fit for the contest.

More info on DraftKings’s NC bonus

With all of the sports action coming up in March, DraftKing's bet $5, get $250 bonus North Carolina promo is a great way to get started. Here's all you need to know: