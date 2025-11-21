DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for the MO Sports Betting Launch 12/1

Early registrants can secure this “Bet $5, Get $300” bonus by pre-registering from November 17—ensuring instant access as soon as DraftKings goes live.

Not located in Missouri? Take advantage of our nationwide DraftKings promo code

Want more options? Browse our US Sportsbooks promos

Check out our expert rundown of the top sports betting apps

Signing up for the DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

Jump on the pre-registration window (open since November 17). The DraftKings bonus code unlocks your Day One offer, giving you access to special rewards as soon as legal wagering starts.

Here’s how:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or visit their official site. Click “Sign Up” in the top corner. Enter your full name, date of birth, address in Missouri, and email contact details. Complete age and ID verification (21+ only). Adjust your account security and notifications. Register early and you’ll be set for promotional eligibility as soon as December 1 arrives.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo code on 12/1

The “Bet $5, Get $300” welcome offer activates when you place a qualifying wager after the site launches in Missouri. There’s no access to bonus bets until the official go-live, but pre-registered accounts can enjoy the full benefit the moment sports betting is legal.

Here’s how:

Log in on December 1 to your DraftKings Missouri account. Double-check your registration details to confirm you’re eligible. After launch, put down a qualifying $5 bet to receive your $300 in bonus bets. Bonus will post as twelve $25 tokens—usable on win or loss. All bonus bets expire in 7 days and cannot be cashed out, so be sure to use them before time runs out.

MO Sports Betting Schedule –NHL St. Louis Blue vs Anaheim Ducks Mon, 12/1, 8PM ET

While Kansas City Chiefs fans keep a close watch on their playoff push, plenty will turn their attention to the ice as the St. Louis Blues welcome the Anaheim Ducks for a regular season showdown on home ice. DraftKings Sportsbook launch week in Missouri brings these big games to the schedule:

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC). Sunday night at Arrowhead promises fireworks as Patrick Mahomes leads the offense and Rashee Rice looks to keep momentum going.

MLS: St. Louis CITY SC fans stay tuned as the offseason buzz builds, with nightly coverage of roster tweaks and fresh faces on Apple TV+.

NCAAF: Missouri Tigers brace for bowl game news as campus leaders Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr. headline the postseason discussion.

NCAAB: Mizzou men’s basketball faces Notre Dame on Dec 2, then squares off with rival Kansas on Dec 7. Keep an eye on five-star freshman Jason Crowe as he steps onto the big stage.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with DraftKings Sportsbook

Not quite yet—sports betting with DraftKings isn't live in Missouri as of today, so fans will need to hold tight just a bit longer.

While registration and bonus securing are open now, the real betting action begins with the December 1 statewide launch.

Once launch day hits, Missouri will finally join the fun—DraftKings will let you bet on everything from NFL showdowns to NHL rivalries right from your phone or desktop.

Until then, get registered, mark your calendar, and get ready to tap into all the excitement just as soon as the clock strikes midnight for sports betting in Missouri.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook promo code Click this link and sign up . DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook prom code offer Bet $5 (when we go live on 12/1), Get $300 in Bonus Bets! DraftKings Missouri Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions "Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory licensing requirements. Register for a Missouri online sports wagering account starting 11/17.1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet when we go live on 12/1 req. Excludes customers who redeem prelaunch signup offer. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK."

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other Missouri sportsbooks ahead of the sports betting launch.