DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for the Kansas City Chiefs & NBA

Looking to jump into today’s sports action? Use the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code to make the most of it. Up for grabs is $300 in Bonus Bets when you bet on the Chiefs & NFL. (12/02)

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans on December 7, 2025, at 8:20 pm EST. The Chiefs are favoured (-198) and are good value to win the game despite losing their last game to the Dallas Cowboys.

You can also bet on tonight’s slate of NBA games. The New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics at 8:00 pm ET at TD Garden.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Getting started with the DraftKings Missouri bonus code is simple and quick. New Missouri bettors can unlock up to $300 in bonus bets by following a few easy steps, including making a qualifying wager

Tap the secure link to access DraftKings Missouri Enter your details to create an account and complete verification Make your first deposit of $5 or more Place the $5 qualifying wager on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, win or lose, you get $300 in bonus bets instantly .

How can you use your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

Today offers several attractive opportunities to use your promo credits — from cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs to catching big games in the NBA and the Premier League. Here’s a look at what’s on and where the value might lie.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans - 8:20pm ET 12/7

The Chiefs are currently 6–6 this season. Their next game is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, 2025, vs. the Houston Texans at 8:20 PM ET.

Favored to win this matchup (-175), the KCC will look to bounce back from their last outing, a demoralizing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They are also good value to cover the -3.5 spread (-102). Chiefs QB averages 269.8 yards per game this season and has averaged 292.6 yards in his last 5 outings. Thus, the over 240.5 on Mahomes looks likely (-104). If anyone can figure out the Texans' stingy defense, it's him.

Since this game is a few days away, you have time to wait for injury news, weather, and line movement before using your Bonus Bets.

NBA — Knicks vs. Celtics 8pm ET

The Knicks head to TD Garden tonight to face the Celtics at 8:00 PM ET, and the books have this one lined almost evenly, with New York sitting around -108 on the moneyline and -1 to -2 on the spread. The Knicks enter at 13–6, riding a strong stretch that includes four straight wins. Their offense has been torching teams at 120+ points per game, while Boston’s defense has been giving up about 110.9 PPG. New York has also been reliable when favored by small margins (-1.5), going 11–5 this season. Jalen Brunson has been on a heater recently and is carrying this New York squad to wins through sheer will.

Boston, meanwhile, sits at 11–9 and has quietly won six of its last eight, leaning heavily on improved defensive stretches at home to slow the pace and force turnovers. Still, with the way New York is scoring and the momentum they’re carrying in, the lean (slight preference) here is Knicks -1.5 (-108 Moneyline) to stay hot, with the total around 230.5 (-110) offering value on the Over, given both offenses’ scoring profiles.

General Tips for Missouri Sports Bettors Today

Spread your bonus bets — use part of the credit on one of tonight’s games, and save some for the Chiefs when the line opens.

For props (NBA player points, EPL BTTS, etc.), wait until injuries and starting lineups are confirmed for the best value.

Keep an eye on game pace and recent form — high-tempo NBA games or EPL sides with leaky defenses often offer good over/under or BTTS value.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Missouri takes responsible gambling seriously, and bettors will have access to both state-level support and tools offered directly by sportsbooks.

Licensed operators provide a full suite of safer-gambling controls, including:

Deposit, wager, and time limits

Timeout and self-suspension options

Full self-exclusion tools

Access to gambling-history tracking and budgeting features

Missouri also offers strong problem-gambling resources, including:

The 1-888-BETSOFF helpline (24/7 support)

Free counseling and treatment programs through the Missouri Department of Mental Health

Statewide self-exclusion programs for casinos and online operators

Education and awareness initiatives via the Missouri Alliance to Curb Problem Gambling

These protections ensure anyone betting in Missouri can set healthy limits — and receive help quickly if gambling becomes a problem.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code