DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for MO Sports Betting Launch

Eager fans can lock in the “Bet $5, Get $300” DraftKings Missouri promo code offer when MO goes live. Pre-registration started on November 17, giving you an early edge and instant access on opening day.

Not in the Show-Me State? Explore our DraftKings promo code

Browse more US Sportsbook promos

Find out how your favorite app stacks up with our picks for best betting apps

Signing up for the DraftKings Missouri Promo Code

Get ahead of the launch by downloading the DraftKings app and getting your info ready for registration—pre-reg unlocks on November 17, and you’ll be first in line for bonus eligibility when the big day arrives December 1.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or open the website in your browser. Tap “Sign Up” at the top corner. Enter name, date of birth, Missouri address, and email contact. Pass secure age and identity checks (must be at least 21). Fine-tune account security and notification preferences. Your account will be ready to unlock the promo once sports betting launches state-wide.

Claiming the DraftKings Missouri Promo code on 12/1

The DraftKings Missouri deal spotlights a “Bet $5, Get $300” bonus—users enrolled ahead of launch get credit the moment the site goes live December 1.

No bonus bets can be accessed or activated prior to legal launch. On December 1, log in to your DraftKings Missouri profile. Double-check that all sign up requirements are met. After launch, place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the bonus. $300 comes as twelve $25 bonus bet tokens, straight to your account (available win or lose). Be mindful: bonus bets have a 7-day expiration and cannot be withdrawn for cash.

MO Sports Betting Schedule

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC). Arrowhead lights up for a Sunday night battle as Mahomes engineers the offense and fan-favorite Rashee Rice works for extra yards against Houston’s defense.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC). Arrowhead lights up for a Sunday night battle as Mahomes engineers the offense and fan-favorite Rashee Rice works for extra yards against Houston’s defense. NHL: St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Kyrou’s speed and Thomas’ playmaking set the tone at Enterprise Center, before the Blues visit Boston on Dec 4 for another marquee matchup.

St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Kyrou’s speed and Thomas’ playmaking set the tone at Enterprise Center, before the Blues visit Boston on Dec 4 for another marquee matchup. MLS: St. Louis CITY SC keeps the soccer story alive even in the offseason—local fans keep an eye on emerging transfer rumors, all reported nightly on Apple TV+.

St. Louis CITY SC keeps the soccer story alive even in the offseason—local fans keep an eye on emerging transfer rumors, all reported nightly on Apple TV+. NCAAF: Buzz builds in Columbia as the bowl-bound Missouri Tigers await ESPN’s postseason match-up announcement, with crowd favorites Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr. leading the chatter on campus.

Buzz builds in Columbia as the bowl-bound Missouri Tigers await ESPN’s postseason match-up announcement, with crowd favorites Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr. leading the chatter on campus. NCAAB: Mizzou men’s basketball takes on Notre Dame (Dec 2) and faces rival Kansas (Dec 7) for the gritty Border War, where five-star rookie Jason Crowe looks to make his mark in front of home fans.

From gridiron stars and college talents to soccer transfers, Missouri delivers a packed sports slate for the very first week of December.

What are DraftKings Missouri customer service options?

DraftKings Missouri grants users multiple help and support solutions on the web and app. Reach out 24/7 via live chat for direct answers, submit queries through the interactive Help Center, or search the FAQ archive for step-by-step fixes.

For more complex issues, email support staff offer quick follow-up and troubleshooting. DraftKings’ customer care team is equipped for everything from registration hiccups to bonus activation, ensuring quick resolutions from launch day and beyond.

More info on DraftKings Missouri Promo Code