Crystal Palace vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Eagles Soaring over Bees

Check out our football expert’s Crystal Palace vs Brentford predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s Premier League 9am ET clash (1/26/2025).

Crystal Palace have suffered one defeat in their last 11 Premier League games and they should have too much for away-day strugglers Brentford when they meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to win @ -112 with bet365

Eberechi Eze to score or assist @ +100 with bet365

Over 5.5 Crystal Palace corners @ -125 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Eagles beginning to fly high

Crystal Palace have recovered well from a poor start to the season and, with a 5-1 loss to Arsenal the only reverse they have suffered in their last 11 league games, there seems a strong chance they will get the better of Brentford on Sunday.

Draws against Chelsea and Bournemouth were decent results after Christmas and victories over against Leicester, West Ham and Southampton buoy their position.

Those victories may not look that earth-shattering, but they represent enough form to suggest they can get the better of the travel-sick Bees.

Brentford, who were stung by two injury-time Darwin Nunez goals against Liverpool last time out, have collected just five of their 28 points on the road and their only victory in their previous seven came at the sorry Saints.

Thomas Frank’s team were also beaten 1-0 by Championship strugglers Plymouth in the FA Cup, so another victory looks well within the Eagles’ compass.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 1: Crystal Palace to win @ -112 with bet365

Eze can make a telling contribution

One of the stars of Palace’s recent revival has been attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze and he could have a big say in proceedings in the Selhurst Park clash.

While Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the Palace goalscoring charts, Eze has chipped in with vital strikes lately, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Southampton and the only goal of the game in an FA Cup tie against Stockport.

He has also produced an assist in his last three games against Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham, so there is a strong chance he can register another goal contribution.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 2: Eberechi Eze to score or assist @ +100 with bet365

Expect plenty of Palace corners

Crystal Palace have not been prolific in registering corners in their home Premier League games this season, but they could have more than five against the Bees.

That is the average number of corners that Oliver Glasner’s outfit have earned in their league outings at Selhurst Park, but they face a team who have conceded plenty during their poor run on the road.

The Bees have allowed an average of 8.5 per away game this season, which is easily the highest number in the top flight - Leicester come next with 7.4 - so with Palace on a roll and confident of success, it looks best to go over the home-corner mark.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 3: Over 5.5 Crystal Palace corners @ -125 with bet365