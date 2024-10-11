Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Predictions and Betting Tips: Crew need to keep up momentum

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for Saturday night’s 7:30pm ET clash between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution.

The season is over for the New England Revolution after a run of three losses over their last four games ended any hope of a wildcard spot. With nothing left to play for, this leaves them vulnerable as they face a Columbus Crew side who have secured the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference and have their eyes firmly set on a run to the MLS Cup.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Crew to win, but defense leaking

Columbus Crew owe their position in the Eastern Conference to their defense, who for most of the season proved nearly impossible to break down. However, the leaks have begun to appear.

The Crew have only kept one clean sheet in their last five games, and have conceded ten goals down that stretch.

To make matters worse, their regular starting goalkeepers of Patrick Schulte and Nicholas Hagen are both unavailable due to international call-ups. This leaves Columbus forced to start Abraham Romero between the posts.

Romero has only played once so far this season, back in August against Seattle. He didn’t concede any goals while he was on the pitch, however he suffered the shame of being shown a red card shortly before half-time.

The New England Revolution are not a high scoring team, however with Columbus being forced to play an untested keeper behind a back line which has started to leak goals, expect them to get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tip 1: Columbus Crew & both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Polster to falter

New England Revolution midfielder Matthew Polster leads the team in yellow cards with nine throughout the season. He hasn’t been a regular in the referee’s notebook recently after picking up just one booking in his last 10 starts, but he’ll be asked to shoulder some extra burdens on Saturday night.

Polster will lead a depleted midfield for the Revolution. Carles Gil is already ruled out with a season ending hamstring injury, while Esmir Bajraktarevic and Alhassan Yusuf are both away on international duty.

Without his usual help around him, expect Polster to pick up a card against a spirited Columbus team who are looking to build momentum for the playoffs.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tip 2: Matt Polster to be shown a card @ +210 with bet365

Rossi leading the line

Columbus Crew will be without Cucho Hernandez for this fixture after the star striker was called up to represent Colombia for their friendly matches against Bolivia and Chile. His absence will mean that Diego Rossi is called up to lead the line.

Rossi has hardly been shy in front of goal so far this season, and has netted 12 times through 32 appearances. However, the focus of the Columbus attack has always been Hernandez.

With the Colombian unavailable, though, Rossi will get his chance to lead the line against a New England Revolution defense which has conceded 64 goals so far this season at an average of two per game.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution Betting Tip 3: Diego Rossi to score anytime @ +137 with bet365