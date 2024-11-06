Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa can extend perfect start

Check out our football expert’s Club Brugge vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips for Wednesday’s 12:45pm ET Champions League clash (11/6/2024).

Aston Villa sat proudly on top of the 36-team Champions League league-phase table after three rounds of matches and bid for a fourth successive win in the competition when they travel to Belgium to tackle Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win @ +115 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Jhon Duran anytime goalscorer @ +260 with bet365

Villa looking to break out of slide

Aston Villa are riding high in Europe but arrive for their latest Champions League test in their first form dip of the season after a draw and two losses in their last three matches.

Unai Emery's side have raised their game superbly for each European test to date, though, and have the quality to do so again when they take on Club Brugge.

The Premier League club have not had an easy ride in this competition, with their three wins coming against Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Bologna, and six goals scored with none conceded represents a fantastic start.

Brugge began this week in the bottom 12 of the standings, having lost two of their first three matches against Borussia Dortmund and Milan, although they bagged three points from their easiest challenge to date, winning 1-0 at Sturm Graz.

Having lost to two strong teams from the major European leagues, Brugge look vulnerable when they face another in the form of Villa, whose only defeat in their first 13 games this season was against Arsenal.

Brugge are second in the Belgian Pro League this season but seven points behind leaders Genk, who are one of the three teams to beat them in their first 13 league games.

They have won three domestic matches since their 3-1 loss in Milan, where they were hindered by the first-half dismissal of Raphael Onyedika, but that means the holding midfielder is suspended for this match.

Villa had been unbeaten in their first six away games this season before Sunday's 4-1 loss at Tottenham and should be able to get back to winning ways on the road.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win @ +115 with bet365

Lively encounter is expected

Aston Villa are yet to concede a goal in the Champions League but that record could end in Wednesday's match, and they may need to score more than once to secure their fourth victory.

Brugge have conceded six goals in two games against the teams they have met from major European leagues so far and Villa have still been able to score in every game of their recent weaker run, finding the net in 13 of their 15 matches this season.

Brugge's home games this season have produced plenty of action, with at least three goals scored in five of their last six games in Bruges and that includes a 4-2 defeat against Gent and a recent 6-1 cup win over minnows Belisia Bilzen.

Villa have found the net in all seven of their away games this season, while Brugge have conceded seven goals in their last four home outings, so over 2.5 goals looks a worthwhile wager.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -111 with bet365

Duran can star in Europe again

Colombian striker Jhon Duran has been a star of Villa's Champions League campaign and looks a value pick to strike again in Belgium.

Duran scored the winning goal in the memorable Villa Park success against Bayern Munich and was on the mark again with the second goal in the 2-0 home win over Bologna.

He scored the Villans' goal in the 2-1 EFL Cup defeat by Crystal Palace and may well get the nod to start this game, having played only 21 minutes as a substitute at Tottenham.

Duran has scored eight goals in 15 appearances this season, five of them after coming off the bench, but he did start in the last Champions League game against Bologna.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Jhon Duran anytime goalscorer @ +260 with bet365