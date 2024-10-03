Chelsea vs Gent Predictions and Betting Tips: Chelsea Climbing Conference League Ranks

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Gent predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday’s Conference League clash (3/10/24).

Chelsea go in search of a fifth consecutive victory when they play host to Gent in their opening Conference League fixture. The Bridge will be rocking for the Blues, as their victories have brought a new lease of life to Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chelsea vs Gent Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ +160 with bet365

Total Goals: 1st Half - Over 2.5 @ +250 with bet365

Total Corners by Chelsea - Over 6.5 - @ -111 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Blues making progress

Enzo Maresca looks to be getting to grips with his vast squad and a good run in Europe will likely help their confidence.

A 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday made it four wins on the spin in all competitions and it was a first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge this season.

Their previous home league matches had seen them beaten by Manchester City and held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

That is a different level to Gent, who travel to London having collected 16 points from their opening nine league games.

The Belgian team impressed in their Conference League qualifier, beating Partizan Belgrade 2-0 on aggregate - including a 1-0 win in Serbia.

Wouter Vrancken’s men have scored in each of their last six matches and they will feel they can create opportunities against Chelsea’s high line.

The hosts have scored 12 goals in their last three matches, highlighting the number of attacking options Maresca has at his disposal.

Chelsea vs Gent Tip 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ +160 with bet365

Chelsea enjoying early success

The games in which Chelsea have shone this season have been helped by early goals, including Saturday’s success against Brighton.

In that match, all four of Cole Palmer’s goals came before the half-time break, while three of their five goals in the EFL Cup win over Barrow were also in the first half.

Maresca’s men have played nine competitive matches so far this season, scoring 23 goals – averaging 2.5 goals per game.

No fewer than 13 of those strikes have been in the first 45 minutes, with the manager seeking a quick start.

Chelsea vs Gent Tip 2: Total Goals: 1st Half - Over 2.5 @ +250 with bet365

Open game could lead to corners

There’s a good chance that Gent will look at this match as a free hit, with nobody expecting the Belgian club to get a positive result.

That could lead to an open match, with Chelsea looking to make a statement and with several players looking to stake their claim for a regular start.

The likes of Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are not included in the Conference League squad, so other stars will get their chance to impress.

Chelsea won eight corners in Saturday’s win over Brighton and there are likely to be plenty of set-pieces on Thursday evening.

Chelsea vs Genk Tip 3: Total Corners by Chelsea - Over 6.5 - @ -111 with bet365