Chelsea vs FC Noah Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues Ascendant Over Armenians

Get three Chelsea vs FC Noah predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 3pm ET Conference League clash (11/7/2024).

Chelsea are top of the pile after two rounds of matches and the competition favorites should have little trouble maintaining the pace at the head of the 36-team table against Armenian minnows Noah this week.

Chelsea vs FC Noah Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM and bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Blues cruise likely at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are red-hot favorites to win the UEFA Conference League and they are top of the 36-team table after two wins from two matches.

And the Blues should strengthen their position at the top of the standings with a routine win over Armenian newcomers Noah, who were only founded in 2017 and are making their first trip to the UK.

The lowest-ranked side in the competition, Noah are exceeding expectations and sit mid-table after picking up a win over Mlada Boleslav on matchday one.

This, however, is a huge step up in class, and the Armenians are likely to be given short shrift by the two-time European champions who have won their opening two matches in this competition 4-1 and 4-2.

The goals could pile up once more at Stamford Bridge, but they are only likely to be going in at one end, so backing a home win with at least four goals scored looks a decent bet.

Chelsea vs FC Noah Tip 1: Chelsea to win & over 3.5 goals @ -190 with BetMGM

Back Chelsea to hit four more

There is a chance the floodgates could open in this contest. but Enzo Maresca could make plenty of changes to his side, so a more modest margin of victory could follow what may be a slightly disjointed performance.

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend so many of the Blues' star names could get the night off on Thursday.

Maresca's men have scored four goals in both of their Uefa Conference League matches this season, so backing a 4-0 home win looks a solid option.

Chelsea vs FC Noah Tip 2: Chelsea to win 4-0 @ +550 with bet365

Nkunku to make most of rare chance

Christopher Nkunku has struggled to force his way into Maresca's plans when it comes to Premier League fixtures, but the prolific Frenchman has made the most of his chances in this competition and the former RB Leipzig forward should be backed to bag at least two goals this week.

Nkunku has scored eight goals in 15 appearances this season and four of those have come in the Uefa Conference League, while he bagged a hat-trick in the EFL Cup hammering of Barrow.

He could take out his frustrations on Noah and he looks a decent price to score at least twice.

Chelsea vs FC Noah Tip 3: Christopher Nkunku to score two or more goals @ +240 with bet365