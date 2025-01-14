Chelsea vs Bournemouth Predictions & Betting Tips: Cherries can cause an upset

Get three Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 2:30pm ET Premier League clash (1/14/2025).

A 5-0 rout of League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup will have boosted a deteriorating mood in the Chelsea camp, but their Premier League form is still a worry and a visit from in-form Bournemouth will provide a real test for the Blues.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Cherries can shock Stamford Bridge

An injury crisis at Bournemouth means Chelsea come into their home clash with the Cherries as strong favorites, but Andoni Iraola has been dealing with absences all season and still has his team sitting just three points behind the Blues, suggesting the visitors are worth siding at the prices.

Bournemouth still have a number of key men available, including star men Lewis Cook and Antoine Semenyo, and a Chelsea side who have gone four Premier League games without a win are not worth backing at odds-on.

The Blues have been beaten by Fulham and relegation candidates Ipswich as well as being held to draws by bottom-six sides Everton and Crystal Palace in that run, suggesting Bournemouth, who are on a nine-match unbeaten streak, could pull off a shock in the capital.

Semenyo set to star in capital clash

With Evanilson and Enes Unal sidelined for the foreseeable future, Bournemouth are short of striking options. Daniel Jebbison has been recalled from his loan at Watford but it is unlikely he is ready for the Premier League just yet, leaving Semenyo as the standout striking candidate for Tuesday.

Luckily for the Cherries, Semenyo is not afraid to shoot. Only Erling Haaland (79) has managed more shots than the Ghanaian’s 78 in the Premier League this term, and he could get even more opportunities to let fly when playing through the middle at Stamford Bridge.

Semenyo already has five goals to his name and could add to that tally against a Chelsea side who have conceded twice to Fulham and Ipswich in recent losses.

Colwill could be a prime card candidate

Not only is Semenyo a capable scorer, but he has bags of pace and plenty of tricks in his locker too, suggesting Chelsea’s center-backs could be in for a tough test this evening.

Levi Colwill is sure to be one of those central defenders - his partner is up for debate, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong and Axel Disasi battling it out to start - and he may have to get physical to cope with the Ghanaian.

Colwill has been carded in each of his last two appearances and could make it three in a row against the Cherries.

