Celtic vs RB Leipzig Predictions and Betting Tips: Leipzig Leaving Bhoys Behind

Check out our football expert’s Celtic vs RB Leipzig predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (11/5/2024).

Celtic host RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the Bhoys targeting a second home victory, while Die Bullen are aiming to get off the mark after a tough start.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

RB Leipzig to win @ +150 with bet365

Benjamin Sesko anytime goalscorer @ +175 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ +137 with bet365

Leipzig look good to get off the mark

RB Leipzig lost their unbeaten Bundesliga record with Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, but need to bounce back in a potentially pivotal Champions League game.

Die Bullen have lost all three matches in this competition, going down to Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool, and are still to face Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Sporting CP before rounding off the league phase against Sturm Graz.

Celtic had a far more positive weekend, beating Aberdeen 6-0 to progress to the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in their previous Champions League home outing and drew 0-0 at Atalanta.

However, they also lost 7-1 at Dortmund and have more winnable games than this one against Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb and Young Boys, before closing against Aston Villa,

While the crowd can play their part, even considering their weekend defeat and recent European record, Leipzig, who won 2-0 at Parkhead in October 2022, should be too good.

Sesko can strike

Leipzig might be on a losing run but there are positives, including the form of Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia striker has been linked with almost all of Europe's big clubs in recent transfer windows and his form this term, in tandem with the equally exciting Lois Openda, will not have gone unnoticed.

Sesko scored the opener at Dortmund to take his tally to seven for the campaign, with three of those strikes coming in the Champions League.

Xavi Simons' absence with surgery on the ankle injury he picked up against Liverpool may limit his supply line, but Sesko should still receive enough chances to find the net at Parkhead.

Go for goals in Glasgow

Goals look likely with Sesko and Openda around, with the Belgian on six for the season, four of which have come on the road. Meanwhile, Celtic have their own firepower, with Daizen Maeda having netted a hat-trick against Aberdeen.

Over 3.5 goals looks like a good play, having landed in two of Celtic's three Champions League games, while the 0-0 at Atalanta featured a combined 26 attempts at goal.

That tally also featured in Leipzig's 3-2 defeat to Juventus and both of their Bundesliga matches prior to the 2-1 reverse at Dortmund.

Both teams to score is only -200 with bet365 so over 3.5 goals looks a more profitable play for Tuesday's contest at Parkhead.

