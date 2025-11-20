Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonuses + 5x Profit Boosts for MO Sports Betting Launch Dec 1st

The code unlocks extra value for anyone who pre-registers before launch. Sign up, add GOALTOPMO, and you’ll be first to claim bonus bets and profit boost tokens—giving your first week in Missouri’s new sportsbook scene an instant upgrade.

Signing Up for the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Caesars makes launch day sign-up a breeze. Download the app or visit the site, register with code GOALTOPMO, and prep your account before Day One. Pre-registration kicked off Nov. 17, with Missouri’s legal sports betting debut set for Dec. 1.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app or open the official website on a browser. Tap “Sign Up” in the corner of the app or on the website. Provide your name, address, date of birth, and email; confirm your age (21+ required in Missouri). Enter the promo code GOALTOPMO in the promo code section. Set your preferred security and account controls. Responsible gambling preferences are optional. Enjoy your bonus upon Missouri’s launch—bonus activation begins December 1, 2025.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo on 12/1

Caesars' "$150 in Bonuses + 5x Profit Boosts" offer is yours as soon as sports betting launches in Missouri. All bonuses and boosts are activated with code GOALTOPMO on the official start date.

Log in after December 1 with your pre-registered Caesars account. Complete verification for eligibility. Deposit a minimum of $5 to unlock your five profit boost tokens instantly. Place a minimum $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or better. Receive $150 in bonus bets and a flurry of profit boost tokens. All bonuses must be used within 30 days and are not cash-withdrawable.

Missouri Sports Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Sun, 12/7, 8:20 PM

Missouri’s opening week in legal sports betting is packed with star power and can’t-miss showdowns. Mahomes leads the Chiefs under the Arrowhead lights against the Texans in Sunday night primetime.

The Blues, fronted by Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich, skate at Enterprise Center before a Chicago road trip. Football fans look for fireworks from Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr. for Mizzou, while hoops fans watch for big plays from Anthony Robinson II as the Tigers face early-season rivals.

Key events to watch:

NHL: Blues host Anaheim (Dec 1), hit the road to face the Blackhawks (Dec 4, ESPN+).

Blues host Anaheim (Dec 1), hit the road to face the Blackhawks (Dec 4, ESPN+). MLS: Sporting KC’s offseason headlines drop all week via Apple TV+.

Sporting KC’s offseason headlines drop all week via Apple TV+. NCAAF: Mizzou, led by Pribula and Coleman Jr., awaits bowl assignment with postseason on the line.

Mizzou, led by Pribula and Coleman Jr., awaits bowl assignment with postseason on the line. NCAAB: Mizzou basketball meets Notre Dame (Dec 2) and face the Kansas Jayhawks (Dec 7), with Anthony Robinson II at the point.

The Chiefs fans will hope for more of the usual Mahomes' magic, while Mizzou Anthony Robinson II’s fast break, Missouri’s first week in sports betting offers drama from every stadium—wagering begins December 1.

What are Caesar's customer service options?

Caesars Sportsbook offers robust customer support for Missouri users, making it easy to get help whenever you need it. You can connect with Caesars customer service 24/7 via:

Live chat, available directly through the app or website for instant answers any time.

Toll-free phone support by calling 855-474-0606 to speak with a representative and get real-time assistance with your account or bets.

Email support at [email protected], suitable for less urgent requests or when you need to attach documentation.

Twitter/X support (@CaesarsHelp) for social media inquiries and updates.

Within the app, simply tap the profile or help icon to find support channels, browse FAQs, or start a live chat. Whether you need help with payments, technical issues, or betting rules, Caesars’ team responds quickly—so you can get back to enjoying the action with peace of mind.

More on the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $150 if Your First Bet Wins + 5x Profit Boosts! Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code and deposit $5 or more by 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/25. Must opt in from My Promos within 30 days of registration. Tokens max. bet amount: $25 per token. Tokens bet max. add'l winnings: $2,500 per token. Tokens expire 30 days after receipt. Tokens not reissued for voided/pushed bets. Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win: Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars.com/promos or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

