Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonuses + 5x Profit Boosts for MO Sports Betting Launch

Pick up $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts by using Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO when sports betting flips the switch on 12/1.

How to Register for the Caesars Missouri Promo Code

Getting set up for launch day is simple with Caesars. Download the app or go to the site, sign up using the code GOALTOPMO, and create your account before legal wagering kicks off. Pre-registration opened November 17 and Missouri’s sports betting launch is set for December 1.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app or access the official website via your browser. Select “Sign Up” in the app or in the web corner. Enter your name, address, date of birth, and email address, and confirm you’re 21 or older in Missouri. Type in promo code GOALTOPMO when prompted. Adjust your security and account settings as preferred; you can also add responsible gambling options. Claim your launch bonus once Missouri goes live—bonus activation is set for December 1, 2025.

Claiming the Caesars Missouri Promo on 12/1

With sports betting going live on December 1 in Missouri, Caesars’ offer—$150 in bonuses and 5 profit boosts—kicks in right away. All rewards are activated by entering promo code GOALTOPMO after the official start.

Log in anytime after December 1 with your pre-registered Caesars account. Complete any verification steps needed for eligibility. Deposit at least $5 to instantly access your five profit boost tokens. Make a qualifying $5 wager at odds of -500 or better. Collect $150 in bonus bets and a round of profit boost tokens. Keep in mind: All bonuses need to be used within 30 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Missouri Sports Schedule: Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Sun, 12/7, 8:20 PM

The first week of legal sports betting in Missouri is stacked with top-tier matchups and headline performers. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs square off against the Texans in an electric Sunday night showdown at Arrowhead.

On the ice, the Blues—led by Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich—defend home before heading to Chicago later in the week. College football fans keep tabs on Beau Pribula and Kevin Coleman Jr. as Mizzou aims for bowl glory, while college hoops watchers look for Anthony Robinson II to make a splash during key early matchups.

Kansas City’s matchup on December 1 against Houston is loaded with playoff stakes. Mahomes has never missed the postseason as the Chiefs' QB, but a slip-up here would put their streak in jeopardy and send shockwaves through Chiefs Kingdom.

NHL: Blues take on Anaheim at home (Dec 1), then battle the Blackhawks on the road (Dec 4, ESPN+).

Blues take on Anaheim at home (Dec 1), then battle the Blackhawks on the road (Dec 4, ESPN+). MLS: Sporting KC fans get offseason news and updates all week long on Apple TV+.

Sporting KC fans get offseason news and updates all week long on Apple TV+. NCAAF: Mizzou, featuring Pribula and Coleman Jr., await bowl assignment with the postseason on the line.

Mizzou, featuring Pribula and Coleman Jr., await bowl assignment with the postseason on the line. NCAAB: Tigers play Notre Dame (Dec 2) and then tangle with the Kansas Jayhawks (Dec 7)

When can I Sports bet with Caesars Sportsbook in Missouri?

Right now, you can't place wagers just yet—Caesars Sportsbook opens for real betting in Missouri on December 1, 2025, when the legal market launches statewide.

That means you're just days away from jumping in on the action. With pre-registration live, all that's left is to get your Caesars account set up so you're ready to bet as soon as the clock strikes midnight on launch day.

More info on Caesars Missouri Promo Code

Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $150 if Your First Bet Wins + 5x Profit Boosts! Caesars Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code and deposit $5 or more by 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/25. Must opt in from My Promos within 30 days of registration. Tokens max. bet amount: $25 per token. Tokens bet max. add'l winnings: $2,500 per token. Tokens expire 30 days after receipt. Tokens not reissued for voided/pushed bets. Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win: Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars.com/promos or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

