Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonuses + 5x Profit Boosts for MO Sports Betting Launch

The Caesars Missouri promo code, GOALTOPMO, lets new MO sports bettors claim $150 in bonus bets and 5 profit boosts tokens ahead of the the 12/1/2025 launch day. Pre-registration opens 11/17/2025, but the deal isn’t available until launch day.

Signing Up for the Caesars Missouri Promo Code

Getting started with Caesars is easy: Download the app, register, and use code GOALTOPMO to prepare for Missouri’s launch.

Pre-registration begins 11/17/2025—sports betting goes live 12/1/2025. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app or go to the official site. Tap “Sign Up” to start registration. Enter your name, address, date of birth, email, and verify your age (21+ required). Add the promo code GOALTOPMO when prompted. Set your preferred security and account controls. Wait for MO launch—bonus activation begins 12/1/2025.

Claiming the Caesars Missouri Promo on 12/1

Caesars’ “$150 in Bonuses + 5x Profit Boosts” special is exclusive to new Missouri users starting 12/1/2025.

No promo funds or bonus offers are claimable before the official launch.

Log in after December 1, 2025. Confirm registration and identity verification. Deposit $5, get your 5x profit boost tokens instantly Place a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or greater The $150 in bonus bets will join your profit boost tokens Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 30 days Participation in sports betting is only available after the official launch, per Caesars' T&Cs.

Missouri Sports Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Sun, 12/7, 8:20 PM

Missouri’s first week of sports betting brings loaded pro and college action, perfect for sports fans across the state:

NFL: Watch the Chiefs host the Texans for a primetime showdown Dec 7 (NBC, 8:20 pm ET)—Patrick Mahomes leads the way at Arrowhead Stadium.

NHL: St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center, with stars Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich suiting up Dec 1, before a road faceoff against Chicago Dec 4 (ESPN+).

MLS: Sporting Kansas City spotlights offseason signings, with updates streamed all week on Apple TV+.

NCAAF: Mizzou Tigers, powered by dual-threat QB Beau Pribula and WR Kevin Coleman Jr., close their regular season awaiting postseason bowl details.

NCAAB: Mizzou men’s basketball launches early games vs. Notre Dame (Dec 2) and Kansas (Dec 7), featuring acclaimed freshman PG Jason Crowe and the new look tigers.

From Mahomes at Arrowhead to Nootbaar and Walker prepping for spring, the first week of December is packed with top Missouri athletes and electrifying matchups—no wagering until the official launch.

What payment options will Caesars offer in Missouri?

Caesars will provide a variety of reliable payment options for Missouri users at launch.

Players can expect major choices like online banking (ACH/eCheck), debit and credit cards (Visa, Mastercard), PayPal, and Play+ prepaid cards.

Additional options such as PayNearMe and cash at the casino cage are also typically available, offering flexibility for deposits and fast withdrawals once sports betting launches.

Account verification and eligibility requirements apply for all transactions, and users should ensure their preferred payment method is registered and ready prior to launch for a seamless experience. No payments can be processed in Missouri until the official launch date, December 1, 2025.

