Brighton vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Seagulls Soaring over Saints

Get three Brighton vs Southampton predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Friday's 3pm ET Premier League clash (11/29/2024).

Brighton have the opportunity to move up to second spot in the Premier League with a win over south coast rivals Southampton, who are rock bottom of the table.

Brighton vs Southampton Betting Tips

Brighton to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Second half to be higher-scoring @ -110 with bet365

Same Game Parlay: Over 2.5 goals, Joao Pedro anytime goalscorer and Adam Armstrong over 1.5 fouls @ +600 with bet365

Seagulls can move up to second with win

Fabian Hurzeler could hardly have asked for a better start to life with Brighton, who start the next batch of Premier League fixtures in fifth spot with six wins, four draws and two defeats to their name - the same record as Chelsea and Arsenal.

A win over Southampton in the south coast derby on Friday night would move them up to second spot in the standings, at least temporarily, and it is hard to see past a Brighton win.

The Seagulls picked up some impressive results either side of the international break, beating Manchester City 2-1 at home earlier this month before victory by the same scoreline away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Hurzeler's side dug deep in that game against the Cherries, winning despite a 59th-minute sending-off for Carlos Baleba.

Attacking pair Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma look back to their best and Brighton can see off Saints, who have lost ten of their 12 Premier League fixtures this season.

That said, Southampton showed promise in the final third against Liverpool on Sunday, leading 2-1 after 56 minutes, and they can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Brighton vs Southampton Tip 1: Brighton to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Expect game to come to life after break

Three of the five goals scored in Southampton's 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Sunday came after the break, and the second half could again be higher-scoring when they visit Brighton.

The second half has produced the most goals in each of Brighton's last five matches and the nature of a south coast derby could mean this game starts off cagey but grows after the interval.

Brighton vs Southampton Tip 2: Second half to be higher-scoring @ -110 with bet365

Pedro should impress again

Looking at a potential Same Game Parlay for this contest, the best place to start is with over 2.5 goals, which has clicked in nine of Brighton's last ten fixtures in all competitions.

Indeed, Brighton's Premier League fixtures have averaged 3.08 goals per game this term, while Southampton's have averaged 2.75.

Joao Pedro has been in excellent form recently, scoring and laying on an assist in each of Brighton's last two matches, and he is worth a bet to add to his tally of four top-flight goals this season.

Finally, Adam Armstrong is not afraid to get stuck into a challenge and, having picked up three yellow cards this term, he is worth backing to commit few fouls.

Brighton vs Southampton Tip 3: Same Game Parlay: Over 2.5 goals, Joao Pedro anytime goalscorer and Adam Armstrong over 1.5 fouls @ +600 with bet365