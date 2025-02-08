Brighton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues may be too strong

Get three Brighton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 3pm ET FA Cup clash (2/8/2025).

Brighton suffered a 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend and will be hoping to avoid another defeat when they host Chelsea in this FA Cup fourth-round encounter.

However, the Blues have won nine of their 11 cup matches this season and could be too strong for the injury-hit Seagulls.

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win @ +135 with bet365

Marc Guiu to score at any time @ +240 with bet365

Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ +200 with bet365

Visitors fancied to prevail

Chelsea have won their last four meetings against Brighton and are fancied to extend that run when they visit their fellow Premier League side in this FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The Blues are still in the thick of the race for the top four and the depth of their squad means they can rotate heavily for these cup showdowns.

Brighton do not have the same luxury, particularly with the injury crisis that they are currently experiencing. Nevertheless, Fabian Hurzeler’s attacking line-up against Nottingham Forest backfired spectacularly as his side were cut open with ease by the Tricky Trees, who won 7-0 to bolster an impressive season.

It may take some time for the Seagulls to recover from such a poor result and they look well worth taking on in this one.

Albion have won only one of the last 11 times that they have hosted these opponents and that poor record looks set to continue.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win @ +135 with bet365

Guiu could impress on rare start

Marc Guiu has found his Premier League playing time severely limited this season but the young striker has impressed whenever he has featured.

The Spaniard has six goals in the Conference League this term and looks set to lead the line at the Amex, as he did in the third-round victory over Morecambe.

With Nicolas Jackson failing to convince as of late, the 19-year-old could stake his claim for increased game time by getting on the scoresheet against the confidence-stricken Seagulls.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 2: Marc Guiu to score at any time @ +240 with bet365

Baleba may pick up where he left off

Carlos Baleba has been struggling with a muscle injury in recent weeks but could return from injury for this clash.

The midfielder has picked up seven yellow cards in 18 Premier League starts this season and with him unlikely to be up to the pace of this game, he looks a solid investment to receive another booking.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Carlos Baleba to be shown a card @ +200 with bet365