Brighton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: All Square on the South Coast

Our football expert offers his Brighton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, ahead of Friday’s Premier League clash, at 3pm ET (2/14/2025).

Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend and the Seagulls are targeting a Premier League home victory over the Blues on Friday evening.

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

2-2 correct score @ +1100 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score at any time @ +160 with bet365

Moises Caicedo to be booked @ +187 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leaky defenses could lead to entertaining draw

Chelsea face Brighton at the Amex Stadium for the second time in less than a week after the Blues were beaten 2-1 in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

A fifth-minute own goal from Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen gave Chelsea a dream start but Georginio Rutter swiftly equalized and Kaoru Mitoma scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute.

It was a strangely subdued game, with Chelsea mustering only one shot on target, but Friday's league clash should be more entertaining.

Clean sheets are a rarity for both clubs and the 2-2 correct score, a winner in four of Brighton's last 20 league fixtures, is an appealing bet.

The Seagulls' high line was brutally exposed in September's 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge, where all six goals were scored in the first 41 minutes.

Both teams have scored in eight of the last nine meetings between these sides and Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton are the top flight's draw specialists, with 10 of their 24 games ending all-square.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 1: 2-2 correct score @ +1100 with bet365

Chelsea star primed to strike against Seagulls

Cole Palmer produced one of the great individual Premier League displays in September's home win over Brighton, scoring four goals in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer has failed to find the net in his last four appearances – a serious drought by his high standards – but he should get chances at the Amex.

The England man racked up seven shots in his last league game, a 2-1 home win over West Ham, and had three of Chelsea's seven efforts at goal in the cup defeat at Brighton.

Palmer's cross was fumbled into his own net by Verbruggen in the first five minutes of Saturday's game and Chelsea's top scorer notched in last season's 2-1 league win at the Amex.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score at any time @ +160 with bet365

Back Caicedo to pick up another card on return to Brighton

Former Brighton star Moises Caicedo has been booked in both of his Chelsea appearances at the Amex Stadium and he may well complete a hat-trick of yellow cards on Friday.

Caicedo was cautioned in May's 2-1 win over the Seagulls, when Chelsea right-back Reece James was shown a late red card, and the Ecuador international was booked midway through the second half last weekend.

The industrious central midfielder made eight tackles in the FA Cup clash, five more than any of his teammates, and he has picked up a yellow card in three of his last six league matches, against Ipswich, Wolves and Manchester City.

Brighton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Moises Caicedo to be booked @ +187 with bet365