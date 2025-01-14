Brentford vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Bees to put Pep back under pressure

Our football expert offers his Brentford vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's 2:30pm ET Premier League clash (1/14/2025).

Brentford were the only Premier League side to be upset by lower-league opponents in the FA Cup third round over the weekend but expect them to be back to their best for the visit of Manchester City.

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Frank's home boys can make champs wilt

If Saturday's FA Cup results were your guide for a view on Manchester City's trip to Brentford, then the away win would be seen as a banker.

City were irresistible as they demolished Salford City 8-0 on the same day as Brentford were beaten 1-0 at home by Championship backmarkers Plymouth, a side who hadn't won an away game since April.

But this is a different competition for different stakes and Brentford will still see this as a golden opportunity - and they look overpriced.

Thomas Frank made plenty of changes to his Bees’ side to face Plymouth and will restore a whole host of those men who had starred in the previous game, a 5-0 win at Southampton.

Brentford have won seven times at home in the league this season, the same number as leaders Liverpool.

And while City are feeling better about themselves after snapping their dismal end to 2024 with three straight wins, they are still poles apart from the quality they showed en route to winning the league last May.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 1: Brentford to win @ +400 with bet365

Mbeumo the bet to find the visitors' net

Hot property Bryan Mbeumo is being talked up by a number of clubs during the transfer window after the Frenchman's sparkling start to the season.

Mbeumo has banged in 13 league goals - behind only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland - and looks a constant threat against defenses that are wary of pace and can get out of shape. And that very definitely applies to City at the moment.

Mbeumo is +225 to score at any time, and that looks a very appetizing price.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 2: Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ +225 with bet365

City can help corner set-piece profit

The City swagger has been back in the last three games against Leicester, West Ham and Salford with 14 goals scored and just one conceded.

However, that isn't manifesting itself in a glut of corners with only four at Leicester, their previous away game.

In normal times they average just over seven corners per away game, but these are not normal times for the Citizens. Brentford will go at them and the bet may well be under 6.5 City corners, rather than over.

Brentford vs Man City Tip 3: Man City Under 6.5 Corners @ -120 with bet365