A new market is available for this Premier League season, 'Bottom at Xmas' as our expert breaks down sides chances of earning this unfortunate honor.

There are a huge range of betting markets available for the new Premier League season and our betting expert has taken a look at one of the more unusual options - the odds on which team will be bottom of the table at Christmas.

Clubs who find themselves in trouble approaching the midpoint of the season - teams are due to play 17 matches each before Christmas Day - can dig themselves out of trouble by spending in the January transfer window but this market offers no hiding place for those who make a mess of things at the start of the campaign.

It's no surprise that the odds for this market bear some resemblance to the overall relegation prices and promoted trio Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton are at the top of both lists, but there are differences in the order of the teams that follow them.

Premier League 2024/25 Bottom at Christmas Odds

Team Odds Leicester +120 Ipswich +500 Southampton +800 Nottingham Forest +1200 Wolves +1200 All Others +1800 or Above

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Foxes favorites to have the slowest start

The immediate relegations suffered by last season's three Premier League new faces - Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton - highlights the tough task facing Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton, although it's worth noting that Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest all survived their first top-flight season after promotion the year before.

The second-tier champions' task has been made even more difficult by the loss of manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, but new coach Steve Cooper has experience managing in the lower reaches of the Premier League from his time at Nottingham Forest.

Leicester get something of a break in this market as the first two fixtures that won't count for it are Liverpool away and Manchester City at home in late December.

Their opening schedule is not the worst, either, as while they open with a home game against Tottenham, a visit to Arsenal is the only really daunting fixture in their first 10 matches.

Tractor Boys could be a popular pick

Ipswich could attract some interest in this market after their rapid rise from League One to the Premier League in two seasons.

A worst-case opening two games of Liverpool at home and Manchester City away could put them on the back foot early but they catch Chelsea and Arsenal for the first time just after Christmas.

Saints out to prove themselves

Southampton has it all to do after finishing only fourth in the Championship last season and winning the play-offs.

They face Arsenal and Manchester City away and Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United at home in the period covered by this market and look realistic contenders for the slowest start.

Champions are the wild card

Nottingham Forest and Wolves are the shortest-priced of the established Premier League teams to be bottom at Christmas, both priced at +1200.

Forest has a host of tough early away games, visiting Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United before Christmas, and look a better bet here than Wolves, who have a stronger overall squad and while the Molineux club has a tough first 10 games the demands of their schedule ease after that.

Champions Manchester City are the wild card in this market, priced at just +4000 (when Tottenham and Manchester United are +100000) given the threat of a major points deduction being handed down to them.