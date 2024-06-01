Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League final clash.

Borussia Dortmund have defied all odds to get to the Champions League final this season. While Real Madrid will appear in their 17th final in the competition, chasing title win number 15.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to win, both teams to score, Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ +450 with bet365

Toni Kroos, Karim Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr to have over 0.5 shots on target each @ +550 with bet365

Vinicius Jr to score first @ +450 with bet365

Madrid to Lift Number 15

Dortmund have done remarkably well to reach the final. They finished top in a ‘group of death’ that featured Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle United. Before defeating PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, and PSG to progress to a final showdown against Real Madrid.

However, domestically, they’ve struggled. BVB finished fifth in the Bundesliga and were knocked out at the DFB-Pokal Round of 16 stage to VfB Stuttgart.

Coupled with Mats Hummels' recent comments about boss Edin Terzic’s tactics, the club has appeared to be in disarray at points throughout the season. Despite their Champions League success.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, goes into this one as the overwhelming favorites. They breezed past Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin at the group stage, without losing a single game.

A tight victory over RB Leipzig followed, before wins against giants Manchester City and Bayern Munich propelled Madrid into their 17th Champions League final.

Led by Jude Bellingham, Madrid won their 36th La Liga title this season. The Englishman has 23 goals to his name through his debut campaign with Los Blancos, along with 10 assists.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to win, both teams to score, Jude Bellingham to score or assist @ +450 with bet365

Triple Threat

Toni Kroos is set to pull the curtain on what has been a remarkable career, playing his final club game on Saturday night, before bowing out entirely after this summer’s European Championships.

Even at 34 years old, he will pose a threat for Madrid. Throughout this season, he’s averaging circa one shot on target in every game that he’s featured in.

Another Madrid threat comes in the form of Vinicius Junior, who has propelled himself into one of the best players in the world. The Brazilian has scored 23 goals this season and is averaging 2.9 shots per game.

Dortmund striker, Karim Adeyemi, hasn’t exactly been prolific this season. However, the young striker will have to play a major part if the Germans hope to shock the world.

So far this season, Adeyemi has scored five goals and is averaging 1.1 shots per contest.

Given the above statistics, bet365’s same-game parlay could be worth a flurry.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Toni Kroos, Karim Adeyemi, and Vinicius Jr to have over 0.5 shots on target each @ +550 with bet365

Starboy Vini

Vinicius Junior is Real Madrid’s joint top goalscorer this season, alongside Jude Bellingham. The Brazilian has matched last season’s goal total but has done it in 17 fewer contests, marking his most prolific season to date.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in his last ten La Liga games. In the Champions League this season, Vinicius Jr has found the net five times in nine games.

He scored two goals in the first leg of Madrid’s semifinal showdown against Bayern Munich, to secure a 2-2 draw away from home. Before Los Blanco’s picked up a 2-1 victory at home to progress.

Alongside Bellingham, Vinicius Jr will undoubtedly be Real Madrid’s biggest threat and could be worth backing to kick-start yet another Champions League-winning contest for Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Vinicius Jr to score first @ +450 with bet365