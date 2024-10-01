Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Hoops to fall at the Yellow Wall

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's Champions League game.

Both clubs made winning starts in the new league format with wins over Club Brugge and Slovan Bratislava respectively and an entertaining tussle could be in store in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Betting Tips

Dortmund to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ +195 with FanDuel

Serhou Guirassy Over 2.5 shots on target @ +1200 with FanDuel

Alistair Johnston to be booked @ +210 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attack the best form of defense

There have been lots of goals around when these sides have been in action recently and that trend should continue.

Celtic achieved their best ever Champions League result with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava first up, while the Hoops have now scored 16 times in their last three games.

Since the start of September, Dortmund's four games have tallied six, three, six and six goals. They have scored 12 of those goals and conceded nine.

Celtic were impressive against Slovan, but they offered up plenty of chances to a side that simply wouldn't come near BVB in terms of sheer quality.

The Bundesliga side should enjoy facing these visitors but it won't come as a shock if Brendan Rodgers' team gets on the scoresheet too.

The Scottish champions have lost each of their last four games in Germany and nine of the last 11, while Dortmund lost just three of their last 17 European matches on home turf, so a home win with plenty of goals looks the way to go.

Guirassy can lay siege to the Bhoys

Forward Serhou Guirassy made the move from Stuttgart to Dortmund in the summer and, while a pre-season injury prevented him seeing any action before the international break, he is making up for lost time now with four goals in his last three appearances.

He kick-started that sequence by coming off the bench against Club Brugge near the hour-mark and scoring on his European bow for the club, before he fired a brace on Friday as Dortmund recovered from two goals down to defeat Bochum 4-2.

He had six shots in that game and hit the target with three of them.

Dortmund should be able to put Celtic under real scrutiny here and the 28-year-old is capable of testing Kasper Schmeichel on three or more occasions.

Johnston in line for a caution

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston may fall foul of the referee. The Canadian full-back gets forward plenty and that can at times see him caught out of position.

Johnston went in the book against Slovan in Glasgow for a fairly needless challenge when the referee was about to blow for a foul by Danny Makkalie on Arne Engels.

He also got his name taken in the derby win over Rangers, as he did last season, and had a couple of cautions over the summer on international duty.

He isn't afraid to make a tackle and will likely have a busy evening, so there's a strong chance he can collect another booking.

