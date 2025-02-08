Birmingham vs Newcastle Same Game Parlay Tips: Feisty Clash at St Andrews

Our football betting expert offers his Birmingham vs Newcastle SGP tips, ahead of Saturday’s 12:45pm ET FA Cup fourth-round clash (2/8/2025).

Newcastle picked up a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday, booking their place in the final, and they face a quick turnaround for this FA Cup tie just three days later as they visit Birmingham in the fourth round.

The hosts are in League One but have spent heavily on their squad and will be desperate to make a big impact against this Premier League side.

Birmingham vs Newcastle Same Game Parlay Tips

William Osula to score at any time @ +220 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -134 with bet365

Over 2.5 Birmingham cards @ +100 with bet365

Total Odds: +1020 with bet365

Osula set to star

The short turnaround between the win over Arsenal and this game means that Newcastle are likely to rotate heavily, and William Osula could be one of the players to benefit.

Alexander Isak has played plenty of football recently and Callum Wilson is still being eased back from injury, so it could be that the youngster is taken to lead the line against Birmingham, just as he was in the third round against Bromley.

The former Sheffield United forward got his first goal for the club in that game and looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet again.

He is a raw striker but his pace and power are notable and he could cause plenty of issues for the hosts’ defense.

Both sides to play their part

Newcastle put in an exemplary defensive performance against Arsenal but they do tend to raise their game against the big teams and can sometimes be lax at the back against sides lower down the pecking order.

The Magpies made heavy weather of their 3-1 win over Bromley in the previous round and both teams should be able to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Birmingham have only failed to score in one of their last 26 outings in all competitions and should be able to continue that impressive record.

Blues to rack up the card count

Newcastle are consistently one of the most fouled teams in the Premier League, with their combination of tricky midfielders and pacy wingers a nightmare for opposing teams.

In fact, the Magpies’ opponents have picked up 16 cards in the last five games that Eddie Howe’s men have played and three or more cards for this Birmingham team looks achievable.

